Manchester United agree deal to extend Odion Ighalo loan until January 2021

Odion Ighalo is staying with Manchester United after the club agreed a loan extension with Shanghai Shenhua until January 2021.

Eyebrows were raised when the former Watford striker made his deadline day switch from the Chinese Super League side in January, but the 30-year-old quickly made an impression at Old Trafford.

Ighalo scored four goals in eight appearances for the club he supported since childhood, only for the coronavirus suspension in England to take the season well beyond the loan deal's expiration of May 31.

But the Nigeria international is now staying put after a loan extension agreement was reached with Shanghai Shenhua, keeping him at United until January 31.