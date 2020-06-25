Manchester United boss Solskjaer piles on the praise as Martial hits treble

Manchester Utd 3-0 Sheffield Utd

Anthony Martial's first senior hat-trick may have been the first scored by a Manchester United player in the Premier League during the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, but this 3-0 victory over a depleted Sheffield United side offered a glimpse of a bright future rather than a reminder of recent shortcomings.

A total of 21 different clubs have had a player score three times in a top-flight match since Robin van Persie's goals clinched Ferguson's final title against Aston Villa in April 2013. That statistic is a measure of how lean times have been at Old Trafford but those unwanted records are finally tumbling.

Inspired by Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, starting together for the first time in midfield, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side lifted hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League by comfortably beating one of their main competitors for a top-five finish.

"Very happy for Anthony," Solskjaer said, having seen Martial score a superb scooped effort after two poacher's finishes at the near post.

"Of course when you get your hat-trick... it's just unfortunate he didn't celebrate with our fans. I thought our performance deserved a win.

"The third goal was a great goal, but for me the first and the second were better. He's in the box, ready to go. We have worked on that, getting in the box in that situation more.

"At the near post he showed composure and I think the first goal was vital the way he turns and gets himself into a position to score from Marcus (Rashford's) cross, I'm very pleased.

"He's getting more and more into those position. He could have had one at Spurs - a great turn and finish and a great save. He's in good form."

Chris Wilder's hopes of joining Europe's elite are diminishing, however, after this third game since the restart without a win.

It cannot be ignored that Sheffield United were without three members of the six-man backline which boasted this season's second-best defensive record. Dean Henderson's absence was most keenly felt. The on-loan United goalkeeper was unable to play against his parent club and with him, the visitors' resolve may have lasted longer than seven minutes.

Then again, maybe not. United began with the type of fluency that has often eluded them and their breakthrough was a goal of real quality.

After collecting Aaron Wan-Bissaka's throw under pressure, Rashford cut to the byline and dragged a pass to the back of the six-yard box. Simon Moore, Henderson's replacement, dived the wrong way as Martial converted.

This was his fourth goal in six Premier League games and evidence that he is making progress when it comes to the 'scrappy' finishes his manager wants.

Minutes later, at the end of one rapid United break, Martial drew Moore out of his goal but elected to pass. That decision appeared to surprise Rashford who tripped over his feet and.

The second goal would eventually arrive a minute before the interval. Wan-Bissaka's attacking play from right-back has come on leaps and bounds and his third league assist of the season was well-earned, stretching to send a low cross past Enda Stevens and into the feet of Martial. A first-time shot was out of Moore's reach.

It was Martial's 18th of the season in all competitions, surpassing his previous best tally during his debut United campaign. It is an impressive record considering that he missed half of the autumn through injury and testament to Solskjaer's faith in the forward.

Talks over signing a new centre-forward have gone quiet and Martial's encouraging form since Christmas has played no small part in that.

Martial's compatriot was also beginning to enjoy himself. Despite operating from a deeper position alongside Nemanja Matic, Pogba was the game's dominant influence, no more so than when he beat three Sheffield United players to dribble his way into the penalty area, nutmegging Sander Berge in the process, but Martial stole the ball off his feet and blazed over.

Clearly, Martial wanted his hat-trick and he would eventually get it. It came at the end of another fluent, flowing move. Pogba and Fernandes combined before a one-two between Rashford and Martial allowed the latter to nip in behind and lift the ball delicately over Moore's dive.

In the closing stages, Solskjaer felt comfortable enough to make English football's first-ever quintuple substitution. Of the five to leave the pitch, Martial and Pogba would surely have received standing ovations had Old Trafford been filled with fans.