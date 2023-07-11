Manchester United close in on Andre Onana deal – but one sticking point remains

Manchester United’s need to sign a new goalkeeper is pressing following the exit of David de Gea, yet they are yet to finalise a deal to capture chief target Andre Onana.

The Inter Milan keeper is keen to be reunited with his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, but there is a stand-off over the transfer fee between United and Inter Milan.

The Italian side are holding out for a €60m fee and United are keen to pay a smaller up front payment, with performance-related bonuses yet to meet the demands of Inter Milan chiefs.

There is an expectation on all sides that a deal will be done, but there still appears to be a gap in the valuation of the player between the two parties.

United’s opening offer of around €45m was rejected, with a deal likely to be finalised now that the player has made it clear he is keen to join the Manchester club.