Manchester United eyeing shock reunion with Northern Ireland defender Evans in January transfer window

Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans could be set for a shock return to Old Trafford after it emerged that Manchester United are keeping tabs on him ahead of the January transfer window.

Evans is currently with Leicester City, however his contract expires at the end of the season and, while he has admitted he would like to stay, so far there has been no indication that a new deal is imminent.

Sources within Old Trafford have suggested that if the international ace hasn't secured his future at the King Power Stadium by the start of the new year then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be ready to pounce.

The Red Devils boss is a fan of the 32-year-old and has apparently identified Evans as a budget signing to bolster an inconsistent back line.

Solskjaer is understood to only have a £20m budget to work with when the window opens - unless he makes more money through player sales - and an out-of-contract Evans would come at a low price.

A United source confirmed to The Sun: "Jonny's name has come up in conversation (at Old Trafford). There are still a lot of people here who have plenty of time for him - and that includes Ole and Mike Phelan."

The Belfast man has, of course, played at Old Trafford before having come up through the youth ranks in Manchester prior to making 131 appearances for the senior team in ten years.

After switching to West Bromwich Albion in 2015, Evans then moved to Leicester in 2018 and has helped Brendan Rodgers' side become title challengers again.

And, as all Northern Ireland fans will know, the 32-year-old is a crucial performer on the international scene, his calm and commanding presence in the defence vital under both Michael O'Neill and Ian Baraclough.

Now his form could be rewarded with a reunion with his boyhood club, where he would more than likely be inserted straight into the heart of the defence alongside club captain Harry Maguire.

Evans will face Fulham tonight with Leicester, for whom he has played six times this season in an injury-impacted campaign.