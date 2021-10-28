Manchester United flops don’t deserve to wear the shirt, blasts club hero Jimmy Nicholl after Liverpool mauling

Mo Salah and his Liverpool team-mates tore through Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United hero Jimmy Nicholl has pleaded with the club’s players to prove they deserve to wear the jersey as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fights to keep his job.

The knives are out for Solskjaer after a shocking 5-0 defeat to Liverpool and the pressure on the 48-year-old is intense going into tomorrow’s trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Amid talk of unrest in the United dressing room, the Norwegian has three games to stay in his post with a Champions League test at Atalanta following on Tuesday and a daunting Old Trafford derby against Manchester City the following Saturday.

Northern Ireland legend Nicholl played nearly 250 times for United from 1974 to 1982 and managed to celebrate an FA Cup success over Liverpool in 1977.

The former right-back, who scored six goals for for the club at the beginning of his successful playing career, says he was stunned by United’s capitulation to Liverpool on Sunday and has questioned the players’ attitude and mentality.

“It was horrific and everyone knows that,” said Nicholl, who is assistant to Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough.

“If Liverpool had to work hard for their goals, you would say they were outstanding but in such a competitive and meaningful game, it was farcical how easy United made it for them.

“That’s the galling bit. If you lose 5-0 with the goals individual moments of sheer brilliance, you can begin to accept it and show respect but United gave them gifts and Mo Salah knows how to finish. It was a really hard watch.

“After finishing runner-up, the club brings in (Cristiano) Ronaldo, (Jadon) Sancho and (Raphael) Varane and you think the club would go to the next level but it’s got worse.

“You just hope that Ole gets a response from the players. Harry Maguire touched on it afterwards and the reality is the players don’t deserve to wear the jersey. Let’s hope he gets a reaction and it lasts week after week.”

It’s doubtful whether Solskjaer can survive this autumn storm, particularly after the humbling loss to their fiercest rivals.

If the response to the weekend debacle is weak, his position will be untenable.

Nicholl added: “I can remember the late Dave Sexton got the sack after we finished runner-up to Liverpool.

“We found out later he got the sack because we had 21 home games, 13 of which were draws and eight were 0-0. That tells you, no matter if you finish runner-up to Liverpool, the board think it’s not what supporters want. They want a better home record than that.”

Nicholl, meanwhile, has applauded the Irish FA for keeping faith in Baraclough despite a difficult start to his reign.

“The example is Michael (O’Neill),” added Nicholl. “The Irish FA stuck with him in a difficult period and he slowly turned things around to enjoy great success with a great group of players.

“Thankfully, they are giving Ian the same opportunity. I think they can see things happening.

“When Michael was in charge, the IFA could see things we couldn’t see. Everyone just looks at results but they could see how hard Michael was working in trying to make the set-up more professional. There were constructive changes behind the scenes, Michael’s contract was extended and it’s the same with Ian.

“We are just going through a stage of players refreshing the team. Some of the older players are not involved anymore but younger players are coming in like Ali McCann, Shayne Lavery, Conor Bradley and Daniel Ballard.

“It’s not one kid coming through, it’s a group of four or five. I think it’s a great young group and I’m delighted the Irish FA have offered Ian support in what was probably a worrying time for him.”