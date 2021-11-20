Manchester United next manager odds: Brendan Rodgers odds-on favourite as pressure mounts on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after ‘shocker’ defeat to Watford

Brendan Rodgers is the odds on favourite to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the next permanent Manchester United manager.

After the recent 5-0 loss at home to Liverpool, the club opted to stick by the 1999 Champions League winning hero but a 4-1 loss to Watford on Saturday has renewed the pressure, stretching a miserable run to five defeats from their last seven league outings.

Nonetheless, Solskjaer doesn’t seem set to throw in the towel, saying after the game: “I always have belief in myself. Yes, I believe we can turn this around. I feel for the fans. I feel the same as them. We’re embarrassed, losing the way we do. We are in a very bad run”

Skipper Harry Maguire was sent off during what Solskjaer’s former team-mate Gary Neville, who has famously refused to call for a change of manager at his old club, branded a ‘shocker’ of a result.

Rodgers was asked about any potential interest in the United job in his pre-match press conference for Leicester City’s loss to Manchester City but hit out at what he viewed as a “disrespectful” question.

“There are two things,” he said. “Firstly it is really disrespectful to ask the question when you have a manager in place, a good manager and a good man, who is working hard at the club.

“Secondly I can’t really comment on it, because it is not something that is real.”

Ask the bookies, though, and Rodgers is now odds on favourite to take on the job, rated as low as 4/6. Those odds have come in from this time last month, when he was rated as 2/1.

The Leicester City boss spoke about his future as recently as last month when he was being linked with Newcastle United.

And his quotes, including that he is “100 per cent” committed to Leicester, would indicate that he has little intention of abruptly upping sticks like he did at Celtic when the Foxes came calling.

“I’ve got a contract until 2025. I absolutely love being here,” he said.

“I’m very fortunate, I’ve got a great chief executive (Susan Whelan) who runs the club, a director of football (Jon Rudkin) I have a close relationship with and a group of players I really enjoy working with. We have an infrastructure here that allows us to compete.

“For me, as long as they don’t want to move me, I’m very happy here.”

Of course, that “very happy” could perhaps be tested if a club of the global stature of United were to come calling. It would be a remarkable appointment if it were to come to pass, given Rodgers’ history as Liverpool boss between 2012 and 2015.

He would be the first manager ever to take charge of both the north east rivals.

But if not him, then who?

The bookies’ frontrunners also include two-time Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane (10/3), PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino (6/1) Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Haag (10/1) and even Cristiano Ronaldo at 25/1.

