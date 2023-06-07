Manchester United set to play friendly in Dublin as final warm-up for Premier League

Marcus Rashford could lead Manchester United out in a friendly at the Aviva Stadium in August

Manchester United are set to play in Dublin for the first time in six years, with reports from south of the border suggesting they have an Aviva Stadium friendly lined up in August.

According to the42, the Red Devils will play an exhibition tie against an unknown opponent in early August at the Aviva Stadium, which will serve as one of their final warm-up games for the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag’s side, who qualified for the Champions League by finishing third in the League last season and reached the Final of the FA Cup, are due to get the new campaign under way on the weekend of August 11-13.

According to the report, the game will not be against a League of Ireland XI, like it was in 2010 when United helped open the Aviva Stadium, but will be against another top European side like when they faced Italian side Sampdoria in 2017.

United begin their off-season preparations with a tour of the United States in July, starting with a clash against Premier League rivals Arsenal in New York on July 22 and then Real Madrid in Houston on July 26.