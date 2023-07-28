Manchester United should not let Jonny Evans go, believes former striker Dwight Yorke

Manchester United treble winner Dwight Yorke has added his voice to calls for Erik ten Hag to keep hold of Jonny Evans.

The Northern Ireland defender agreed a short-term contract with his former club after being released by Leicester City, but Yorke wants the 35-year-old to be handed a one-year deal.

Evans’ return to United allowed him to feature in their tour of the United States and he played for 74 minutes against Wrexham in San Diego, while he also featured in the second half of the 1-0 victory over Lyon in Edinburgh.

Ten Hag has confirmed that Evans will remain with the United squad in the USA but former Trinidad and Tobago striker Yorke wants the Old Trafford chief to go further and hand the experienced centre-back a longer contract.

Yorke admired a young Evans when he was in the United youth ranks and also played alongside him at Sunderland.

“I think a one-year deal at Man United (for Evans) would be good, because when you re-sign for the club you love, you get energised again and get that glimmer of hope that could reignite his career,” said Yorke.

“I think Erik ten Hag could give him that reserve role behind Raphaël Varane and Lisandro Martínez, he can be the next guy in line.”

Yorke scored 29 goals when United became the first English team to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in a single campaign in 1999, with Manchester City matching that feat last season.

He moved to Old Trafford in an acrimonious £13million transfer from Aston Villa in the summer of 1998 and played a vital role in the treble triumph.

Iconic Treble-winning Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke was a team-mate of Jonny Evans' at Sunderland

The former Trinidad and Tobago striker netted 18 times in the top-flight, as well as three finishes in the FA Cup and eight in the Champions League that term, including a vital equaliser in the Semi-Final second leg against Juventus.

His strike partner Andy Cole and fellow United icon David Beckham also registered 35 goals between them.

“I’ve always rated Jonny, even as a kid when he was coming through at United, he was a bit of a surprise and he was far better than what people gave him credit for,” Yorke told the Manchester Evening News.

“Evans is a quality player, one that is a very competent defender and comfortable on the ball, so you could rely on him.

“You could see how Leicester City collapsed when he was out of the team, especially without his guidance and reading of the game.”

Evans’ deal is only valid until the start of the 2023-24 campaign, meaning Ten Hag still must make a call on whether or not to keep him on for the new season.

Capped 102 times at senior international level, he was labelled a “Rolls Royce” by Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster after impressing in United’s friendly against the Welsh club.

Ten Hag said Evans and Joe Hugill will remain with the United squad in America, adding: “We need the numbers in the coming days in training. As you see, Fred is not here and also (Anthony) Elanga went back.

"We need the numbers for proper training to hit our targets, and that’s the reason they are here.”

The pair will hope to be involved in United’s next match on their tour against German giants Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas on Monday.

There remains uncertainty around centre-back Harry Maguire’s future at United after he was stripped of the captaincy.

The club have signed Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Inter Milan goalkeeper André Onana and are looking to bolster their attacking options.

The Red Devils are in talks to sign Atalanta’s Rasmus Højlund, and reports emerged on Wednesday that the club have made a verbal €50million (£42.8m) offer, rising to €60m euros (£51.4m), for the Denmark international.