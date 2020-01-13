Marcus Rashford knocked off Manchester United podium by Norman Whiteside's wife

He may have scored twice in a 4-0 win over Norwich on Saturday but Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford was knocked off a particular podium just a day later by none other than Norman Whiteside's wife Denise.

After the 22-year-old netted his 63rd and 64th goals in what was his 200th club appearance, he took to twitter to proclaim his place as the third youngest player to reach the double century.

Rashford says he was 'beyond proud' to reach the landmark after only Ryan Giggs and the great George Best. The news, added to his goal-scoring exploits, made for the 'perfect day' he added.

That was all well and good until Denise intervened on Sunday afternoon.

That's because the club's statisticians managed to forget the man who deserves to take the very top step; Whiteside himself.

The United legend, of course, reached the 200 mark at the aged of 21 years and four months, three months ahead of Bestie, five younger than Giggs and a full 10 clear of newboy Rashford.

"Think my hubby was younger than all three of you in actual fact," Denise tweeted.

Rashford was quick to doff his cap to the youngest man ever to play in the World Cup finals, with a Norman Whiteside 'appreciation tweet'. "Never to be overlooked," added the ace.

Taking the flak was United's Official App Editor Mark Froggatt, who Denise had asked, on behalf of her husband, to do his homework.

"Apologies to you and Normm," said Froggatt. "The research quoted is incorrectly missing him from the list. I will update accordingly. Hope you’re having a nice weekend."

The exchange did lead to an outpouring of support for the Northern Irishman, who is also the youngest player to score in both the League Cup and FA Cup finals.