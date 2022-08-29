Martin O’Neill backs Brendan Rodgers to turn around Leicester’s fortunes after rough start to Premier League season

Former Northern Ireland international and Leicester City manager Martin O’Neill has backed Brendan Rodgers to salvage the situation at the King Power Stadium despite their poor start to the Premier League campaign.

Leicester have started the season poorly, losing three of their four games to sit bottom of the table with just one point, conceding 10 goals in defeats to Arsenal, Southampton and Chelsea, along with a draw at home to Brentford.

It has been a summer of changes for the Foxes, who lost goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in the transfer window, while Rodgers has had to deal with wantaway centre-back Wesley Fofana, who has tried to force through a move to Chelsea.

But O’Neill, who managed Leicester for just over four-and-a-half years from December 1995 to June 2000, is confident that things will improve at the club under Rodgers – particularly once they reach September.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, O’Neill said: “There's a number of mitigating factors.

"You have a number of players who want to leave the football club and are setting out as one-man strikes. Fofana, for instance, hasn't played the last couple of games because he wants to move to Chelsea, so that can be really debilitating.

"It's down to expectation at the club, and it's not too long since Brendan Rodgers won the FA Cup with Leicester.

"It is difficult times at the club but I think they can get over it. I'd say they can't wait until the transfer window is over and they can maybe start to settle down again and win a few matches.”

In contrast, another club that O’Neill is extremely familiar with have started the season well, with Nottingham Forest showing positive signs in their first four games back in the top flight.

Buoyed by a monster transfer budget, Steve Cooper’s men have won one and drawn one to start their campaign, sitting 14th in the table, but had plenty of pluses to take from narrow defeats to Newcastle and Tottenham.

Forest have certainly utilised the transfer window, spending the second-most amount of money in bringing in no less than SEVENTEEN new players, and reports suggest that they are looking to add even more before the deadline.

O’Neill has greatly enjoyed seeing the club that he represented 285 times as a player between 1971 and 1981 back in the top flight and believes the investment from owner Evangelos Marinakis will only benefit them.

“It's 23 years since the club (was in the Premier League). It's been far, far, far too long,” said the Kilrea man, who was capped 64 times by Northern Ireland.

"It's like Leeds United getting back into the big leagues – a team like them belong in the top flight, if there is such a thing as a team belonging somewhere. Nottingham Forest certainly do too. They're back now.

"I don't think any club going up has ever spent as much money as they're doing now, if you are to believe reports it's somewhere in the region of £150million, so that in itself shows you the intention the owner has. It's extraordinary amounts of money they've spent, I think they're vying with Chelsea for the amount of money spent – and this is a side just come up, newly promoted.

"In terms of the risk, I don't see it at this time. They have some quality added to what they already had, along with some youngsters who have been good over the last few years, and I don't see (problems) unfolding.”

The club’s latest loss came against Tottenham on Sunday, the 2-0 defeat at the City Ground a bit of a blow, but O’Neill was not discouraged by what he saw from the men in red.

"I think Forest played strongly, as you would expect at home despite the opposition. They should consider themselves unlucky in terms of the scoreline,” he maintained.

"The manager summed it up afterwards: you can have plenty of play in midfield, going forward, nice little patterns, but you have to be clinical in front of goal. That's where they need to improve.”

After a weekend where there were two 9-0 wins in top flight British leagues – Liverpool thumped Bournemouth by the scoreline before another of O’Neill’s former teams, Celtic, hammered Dundee United – the veteran manager took time to reflect on a tough afternoon he endured in the dug-out.

A 2010 trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea when he was manager of Aston Villa ended in disaster, Frank Lampard scoring a hat-trick in a 7-1 rout for the Londoners to subject Villa to their heaviest defeat of the season.

But that has allowed O’Neill to sympathise with his counterparts Scott Parker and Jack Ross, and he admits Bournemouth in particular will find it tough to bounce back from such a harrowing afternoon.

"I must admit that (7-1 defeat) was probably down to me because they hit us with a couple of goals early in the second half to I think go 4-1 up, and my assistant John Robertson told me we should pull in the reins and I said no, we can get back into this game, so we kept attacking,” he recalled.

“These players were able to recover. We played a couple of weeks later in the Semi-Final of the FA Cup, again against Chelsea, and we lost again even though there were a few decisions went against us. We had also reached the Final of the League Cup against Manchester United a few weeks before that as well.

"As one would say, that was a bad day at the office for myself and some of the players. Thankfully it didn't happen often during my time at Villa.

“(Bouncing back) wasn't too difficult with the players I had. We had some really good players who had been doing well and we finished in the top-six that particular season. It's a wee bit more difficult when you've just come into the League and you get this sort of a reality check.

"(Bournemouth) won their first game against Aston Villa, they put three points on the board and everyone feels great, and then you go to Anfield and get mauled and it does knock confidence.

"It's a realisation of what you have to face every so often, so it does take time to get over.”