Natalie McNally: New Everton Stadium to have dedicated stone for murdered Lurgan woman

Natalie McNally and her dad at an Everton match

Everton FC’s new football stadium will have a special stone dedicated to Natalie McNally.

The mother-to-be – who was killed at her Lurgan home a week before Christmas – was a devoted Toffees fan.

Her brother Niall said he is “delighted to get a stone to be laid at the new Everton Stadium”.

"Can’t wait for it to be built and see it,” he added in a Twitter post.

Earlier this month, Natalie’s family were treated as honoured guests at Goodison Park, Everton’s current grounds.

Her relatives were invited to the directors’ box to watch their beloved Merseyside team beat Brentford 1-0. They all wore special shirts with Natalie’s name and age, 32, on the back.

They then met club and Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman.

At the time, Niall shared images of the group on Twitter and thanked the club writing: “We are overwhelmed with messages of support — not only from Everton supporters but supporters of all football clubs, and we thank every one of them as it has brought our family great comfort.”

He added: “Amazing day with a brilliant 3 points to go home to and meeting our hero Seamus Coleman.”

The gesture was widely praised, including by the sister of missing Lisa Dorrian, who called it “amazing”.

A notice of condolence to Natalie was also placed in the matchday programme. It read: “Taken on December 18, 2022. Loving daughter Noel and Bernie, sister to Brendan, Declan and Niall. Rest in Power”.

Located on Bramley-Moore Dock in Vauxhall, Liverpool, the new Everton Stadium is due to open for the start of the 2024–25 football season.

Natalie was killed in her home in Co Armagh on December 18 last year. She was 15 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

Her partner, Lisburn man Stephen McCullagh, is charged with her murder and is currently on remand in Maghaberry Prison, having been refused bail at the High Court earlier this month.

The 33-year-old, who was the father of the baby Natalie was carrying, denies killing her.