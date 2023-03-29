Natalie McNally: New Everton stadium to have permanent memorial for Lurgan woman

"We wanted her to be the forefront of everything, not what happened to her.”

Natalie McNally and her family following an Armagh v Tyrone GAA match last year.

The mother-to-be – who was killed at her Lurgan home a week before Christmas – was a devoted Toffees fan.

Her brother Niall said he is “delighted” about the stone and that he “can’t wait” for the stadium to be built to see it.

"We’re excited to get over and see it, but we would be more excited if Natalie could have been able to come over with us; at least she’ll always be there, forever at it,” Niall told this newspaper.

Earlier this month, Natalie’s family were treated as honoured guests at Goodison Park, Everton’s current grounds.

Her relatives were invited to the directors’ box to watch their beloved Merseyside team beat Brentford 1-0. They all wore special shirts with Natalie’s name and age, 32, on the back.

They then met club and Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman.

"She would’ve thought it was all brilliant,” Niall continued. “It was very emotional.

"She came over to matches with us and we always made a weekend of it. Meeting Seamus was probably the icing of the cake. He’s always been a hero of ours, especially my dad’s.

"He’s a great lad. He’s always doing stuff for Everton with charities and communities. He sat and talked to us for about half an hour. We talked about Everton, Ireland, Natalie, Donegal [Seamus’ home county] and Armagh.”

Niall praised the club’s continued support of him and his family since Natalie’s tragic death.

In January, a tribute in her memory prior to their Premier League match against Southampton was also shown at Goodison.

Niall added: "Southampton fans were sending me photos of Natalie’s picture that day and as far as the Everton fans go, they’re always unbelievable.

"I don’t know how many messages I got from supporters saying, ‘you can have my ticket to the match if you want to go’. The support was unbelievable. It’s so touching people would do that for you."

Earlier in March, Niall and other family members of Natalie’s were among attendees at the Belfast Women's Day rally, which heard calls for a return of Stormont and an end to violence against women.

"I don’t think it will ever get easier – well, I suppose it would, but it will never go back to normal,” said Niall.

"Doing all these things help us big time. Natalie was big into her activism and we want to carry on her legacy, promote all these great causes and help out as much as we can. That’s keeping us going as well.

"We wanted her to be the forefront of everything, not what happened to her.

"It’s been a tough few months and it’ll never get back to normal, but you have to try. My family’s doing well. It’s always good to get back into routine.”

Natalie was killed in her home in Co Armagh on December 18 last year. She was 15 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

Her partner, Lisburn man Stephen McCullagh, is charged with her murder and is currently on remand in Maghaberry Prison, having been refused bail at the High Court earlier this month.

The 33-year-old, who was the father of the baby Natalie was carrying, denies killing her.