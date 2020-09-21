Newcastle concern over 'nasty' Jamal Lewis eye injury after clash with Yves Bissouma

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: Jamal Lewis of Newcastle United is kicked in the face by Yves Bissouma of Brighton and Hove Albion, leading to a red card for Yves Bissouma of Brighton and Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James Park on September 20, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby - Pool/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***

Newcastle United's Jamal Lewis was bandaged after taking a boot to the face from Brighton's Yves Bissouma.

Northern Ireland full-back Jamal Lewis is dealing with a 'nasty' eye after a clash with Brighton's Yves Bissouma in his ill-fated home debut for Newcastle United.

Lewis had to be bandaged up after taking a boot to the face late in the game, an unintentional action that earned the Brighton midfielder a straight red card.

After the game, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce said he's keeping Lewis on a watching brief ahead of a busy run, with a Carabao Cup tie on Wednesday followed by two more Premier League ties ahead of the international window and Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Bosnia & Herzegovina.

“Jamal’s got a nasty eye injury," said Bruce. “We’ll see how bad it is.

"We’re not too concerned about the cut, but he might have an abrasion (scratch) in his eye, so we’ll see how he is."

All in all, it was a nightmare home debut for Lewis, who sealed a £15m move from Norwich earlier this month.

The Magpies ended up losing 3-0 to Graham Potter's side with Lewis facing a tough afternoon up against Brighton wing-back Tariq Lamptey, who earned rave reviews for his performance and was named man of the match.