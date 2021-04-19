Next Tottenham manager odds: Brendan Rodgers among early favourites after Jose Mourinho sacked

Brendan Rodgers is the second favourite to become the next Tottenham manager after Jose Mourinho was sacked just days before the League Cup final against Manchester City.

Current RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann is the bookies' early front-runner to take over at the north London club, who are one of the six Premier League clubs to have signed up as founding members of the European Super League.

A 2-2 draw on Friday against Everton left Tottenham, Champions League finalists in 2019, in seventh place in the Premier League and unlikely to reach the top four.

Mourinho (58) took charge in November 2019, replacing Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham face a League Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday.

The Spurs job was Mourinho's ninth managerial job in senior football, having previously managed Uniao de Leiria, Benfica, Porto, Chelsea (twice), Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Who are the favourites to become the next Tottenham manager?

Julian Nagelsmann 3/1

The current Leipzig chief was third in the UEFA Men's Coach of the Year awards last season, his first year campaign at his current club, after reaching the Champions League semi-finals. His first managerial job was at Hoffenheim, who he took over aged 28, becoming the youngest manager in Bundesliga history. He led the club to a fourth placed league finish and a first ever spot in the Champions League in 16/17.

Brendan Rodgers 5/1

The Carnlough man is enjoying a successful spell at Leicester City, currently in a battle to secure a top four place and Champions League qualification. He, of course, came within a whisker of guiding Liverpool to the Premier League title in 2014 and went on to win seven domestic trophies during a three year spell at Celtic.

Rafa Benitez 7/1

Benitez left his role as manager of Chinese club Dalian Professional at the end of January. His greatest success, of course, was leading Liverpool to the 2005 Champions League but he has also won two La Liga titles with Valencia, a club World Cup with Inter Milan, Europa League with Chelsea and the Championship with Newcastle.

Scott Parker 12/1

The Fulham chief, of course, played for Spurs from 2011 to 2013 and has enjoyed early success as a manager, leading the Cottagers to promotion via the play-offs last season. Despite being written off early in the season, Fulham are battling to avoid relegation, currently 18th in the table and six points from safety.

Massimiliano Allegri 14/1

Allegri has been out of management since leaving Juventus in the summer of 2019. He won five consecutive league titles at the club and four Coppa Italia crowns. He also won a Serie A title while managing AC Milan having guided Sassuolo to a Serie C1 win in his early coaching days.

Nuno Espirito Santo 16/1

The Wolves chief guided the club into the Premier League and then to back-to-back seventh place finish, their highest since 1980. Prior to arriving in England in 2017, he managed Rio Ave, Valencia and Porto.

Steven Gerrard 25/1

Rangers fans will be hoping Gerrard does not yet leave to cross the border into the Premier League. The former Liverpool captain has just guided the Light Blues to the Scottish Premiership title, crucially denying rivals Celtic an unprecedented 10th consecutive win. At the weekend, an Old Firm victory in the Scottish Cup kept the club on path for a domestic double.

(Odds via William Hill and correct at time of writing)