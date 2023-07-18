NI defender Jonny Evans signs Manchester United deal

Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans has been handed a golden opportunity to earn a longer-term contract at Manchester United after agreeing a deal which covers the club’s pre-season itinerary.

The 35-year-old has been out of contract since the end of last season having departed Leicester City but has found his way back into the senior squad at Old Trafford having been training with the Under-21s over the summer.

It is unclear whether there is a long-term deal on the table for Evans off the back of this short-term agreement, while it hasn’t even been revealed exactly how long this current contract is for.

However, what is known is that he will be in the match day squad for the game at BT Murrayfield Stadium on Wednesday (2pm kick-off), the first time he will pull on a red shirt since his departure from the club in 2015. He will then head to the United States for the club’s pre-season tour.

The centre-back made 198 appearances for United’s first team having joined them as a 10-year-old in 1998, progressing through the Academy before becoming a regular under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Evans would win three Premier League titles and a Champions League medal with the Red Devils before opting for pastures new, spending three years with West Bromwich Albion before joining Leicester.

Northern Ireland's Jonny Evans is back at Manchester United

The 102-times capped international would lead the Foxes to the 2021 FA Cup title, but an injury-ridden 2022/23 campaign saw him play just 13 games as the former Premier League champions were relegated to the Championship.

But Evans has landed on his feet, getting a short-term deal with boyhood club United and, according to the club website, he has “impressed (manager) Erik ten Hag and the coaching staff”.

After being part of the squad to take on Lyon, Evans will join the United Academy squad touring in San Diego while the rest of the senior squad head to New York for games against Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Evans will be part of a mixed United squad that has a blend of experience and youth for the friendly in Scotland, with the likes of Antony, Fred, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane the most notable names travelling.