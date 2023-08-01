NI firm supplying light-emitting roofing for new Everton stadium

The Mallusk-based plastic sheet producer is providing a high-performance, transparent polycarbonate for Everton’s new 53,000-seat ground at Bramley Moore Dock.

The project is seen as key to the regeneration of the Merseyside dock area and expected to generate a £1.3bn economic boost to Liverpool.

Covering over 6,000 square metres of the stadium roof, the specialist material will transmit sunlight through to the pitch, helping to ensure a high-quality surface for many of the world’s top footballers to play on.

Manufactured at the company’s world-class facility in Co Antrim, Brett Martin’s Marlon CS Polycarbonate corrugated sheet has already been used in top sports stadia for rugby, football, cricket and horse-racing.

Brett Martin has completed a range of Premier League club projects including Manchester United’s Old Trafford and Manchester City’s Etihad stadiums.

Paul Martin, from Brett Martin, said: “Our team at Mallusk delivers projects that have a huge impact on the world around us, whether in sport, business, healthcare, education or agriculture. It’s hard to overstate the importance of the material that we supply for the success of top football clubs. “Without a high-quality playing surface, these teams can’t succeed. We have developed a product that meets the needs of stadia roofing in terms of strength, durability and the ability to emit sunlight to the pitch.

“Everton’s stadium project is truly world-class in terms of its design, sustainability credentials and potential positive impact on Liverpool. So, it is one that we are very proud to be involved with.”

Employing more than 1,000 people in total and with sales of £220m, Brett Martin is one of Europe’s largest plastic sheet producers.