NI Man Utd fan is a whizz at quiz facts and now has 20 books to prove it, crediting Sir Alex Ferguson with launching his writing career

Belfast man John in a league of his own on club trivia

A football fanatic in Co Down is launching his 20th book dedicated to Manchester United next week, and has reminisced on how Sir Alex Ferguson essentially launched his writing career.

John White, who is originally from east Belfast but now resides in Carryduff, has written 54 books to date, covering sports from football to cricket and Formula One racing to boxing. But his true passion is Manchester United.

His latest ‘Think You Know It All?’ publication is “a quiz, trivia treasure trove, fact book and league history collection, with miscellanea all rolled into one,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“The core of it is essentially the Premier League years and questions about that, but then also going into the club history, the most capped Irish players, the youngest goal scorers, managers, previous grounds, profiles on previous legends — everything,” he added.

“My last United book was more to do with trivia, but this is more of a fun fact book. For example, did you know that United once bought a player for two freezers of ice cream?”

John, who pursues writing as a hobby alongside his day job as a civil servant, had trouble getting his first book published in 1995. His luck changed however, after reaching out to legendary manager Alex Ferguson.

“I went to a Man Utd branch conference in around 1994. I knew Sir Alex was going to be the guest speaker. I wrote a letter, saying that I would kindly love it if he could do the foreword for the book, printed off some sections of it and left them on his desk there.

“I got a letter a week later to say he would love to do it, and I contacted the publishers, who all came out of the woodwork then to take it because Fergie’s name was on it!”

Sir Alex, who has regularly visited John’s Carryduff home in subsequent years, also sent three of his star players to Northern Ireland to celebrate a special birthday for the George Best Carryduff Man Utd Supporters Club, which John also founded over three decades ago.

Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes attended its 20th anniversary in the Europa hotel back in 2011, and as of 2019, the Carryduff outfit is officially the fifth biggest Red Devils fan club in the world.

“I just love the history of Man Utd,” John continued. “Some people go to the cinema or lift a good book. Some go out jogging or for a walk. I just say, ‘I’m going to put my thoughts down on this’ because it’s a labour of love. It has to be, when you’re writing 20 books about one team.

“I watched Man Utd when they were second division in 1975. You can change your car, you can’t change your football team.”

Think You Know It All? Manchester United: The Quiz Book for Football Fans by John White will be available on Amazon on October 13.