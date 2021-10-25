NI Manchester United fan slams ‘embarrassing’ defeat to Liverpool

It should have been a trip to remember for the 75 Carryduff Manchester United Supporters’ Club members who travelled to Old Trafford yesterday.

But it turned into a nightmare at the Theatre of Dreams as Liverpool favourite Mohamed Salah bagged a hat-trick in a 5-0 rout.

Long-time Man Utd supporter John White said it was “embarrassing”.

Thousands of home fans headed for the exits well before the final whistle as Jurgen Klopp’s side raced into a 4-0 lead in the first half with goals from Naby Keita, Diogo Jota and two from Salah.

The Egyptian winger completed his hat-trick in the 50th minute before the Red Devils’ Paul Pogba received a straight red card for a reckless lunge on Keita five minutes later.

It was the first time Man Utd lost by five or more goals — without scoring themselves — at Old Trafford since February 1955 and their heaviest ever home defeat to Liverpool.

Speaking as he was leaving Old Trafford last night, Carryduff MUSC’s secretary John White said the performance by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side was dreadful.

A Man Utd supporter of 50 years, Mr White said he had never seen a team represent the club with such little fight.

“Credit where credit is due, Liverpool were exceptional but if Martin Edwards was still chairman of Manchester United, I don’t think Solskjaer would still be in a job tomorrow,” he said. “Why he’s still in the job I don’t know. I’ve seen football teams play better on the playground than we did today.”

Mr White said the atmosphere inside Old Trafford was exceptional, apart from the fans’ reaction to going down 4-0 just before the half time whistle.

“The United fans were singing and cheering but they were harking back to the days of the Busby Babes,” he added. “That team today wouldn’t be allowed to clean the boots of the Busby Babes. None of them. The atmosphere was brilliant except at half time. It was like a cacophony that must have reverberated all the way to Merseyside. I never heard it so intense. Such vitriol. It was incredible.”

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes was among the Man Utd fans licking their wounds as he said: “[I] felt like a bereavement counsellor during half-time. Texts and phone calls with my United mates.”

Radio presenter and Liverpool fan Colin Murray said his club’s performance was “magnificent”.