NI’s Man United fans are delighted with new manager but adamant club needs ‘a clear-out’

Supporters welcome Dutchman Erik ten Hag amid shambolic season

Manchester United have confirmed Erik ten Hag will take over as manager at the end of the season. Photo: PA Wire

As the old saying goes, a change is as good as a rest.

And Northern Ireland’s Manchester United fans are hopeful that the announcement of Erik ten Hag as the club’s new manager will reignite a spark in the once-dominant club.

The news of his appointment couldn’t come quickly enough. With five Premier League games to play, the Red Devils lie in sixth position following a dire 4-0 defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday.

Seasoned and successful Dutchman Ten Hag will hope to wrap up a third Eredivisie title with his current club Ajax, before moving to Old Trafford on a three-year deal at the end of the season.

The 52-year-old has been the frontrunner for the job for some time, but the club only officially confirmed on Thursday that he’ll be taking over the reins from interim boss Ralf Rangnick this summer.

Armagh GAA legend Oisin McConville initially believed that his favourite childhood team would prosper under Rangnick, but now hopes there’s a “good clear-out” with Ten Hag at the head.

The All-Ireland winner said: “Paul Pogba being number one to get rid of. If it was just a case of a manager coming in and improving the team, that’s one thing, but for a manager to come in and reinvigorate a whole club to go in the one direction, that’s tough.

”If we could get back to being a club instead of focusing on making money, it would be great. I’d love to see United being a supporters-based organisation.

“It needs to go back to the grassroots, it’s gone totally away from the club that I supported when I was a young lad.”

Belfast boxer and long-term fan Caoimhin Agyarko also believes Ten Hag’s appointment is “a great move for United, but a very tough job”.

“Obviously he’s a very good coach, but he’s coming into a job that a lot of managers wouldn’t take or want, but it’s a good sign for fans,” said the undefeated middleweight.

“It’s a good time for United fans that he’s coming in with his philosophy and style of play. It’s someone that we need, definitely.

“I can’t see an instant impact happening, but then again, if he comes in with the head frame of, ‘right, there are 10 players that need to go and we need a completely new squad in here’, then I can see some sort of improvement happening very quickly.”

Agyarko also agreed with comments made by former Man United star Roy Keane after the team’s loss to Liverpool this week.

TV pundit Keane said: “There’s just disarray at the club from the top, the board, the fans have no time for the owners. They need a new manager. They need players in, they need players out.”

“I agree with Roy Keane. There are a lot of people in the club that need to go, other than players,” Agyarko added.

“The board needs to be completely wiped out, the owners need to go.

“I do think this new coach can come in and make some sort of impact on the field and away from the politics of the sport.”

Kevin Brennan, a fan from Dublin, now living in Lurgan, said: “If they can drag 10 new quality players in with him, I might raise one eyebrow in anticipation. Unfortunately, once the same owners are in place, the club will remain a toxic sporting environment — great cash cow, though.”

Dungannon native Noel Campbell commented: “Ten Hag likes to play pressing, attacking football which is a very good fit for the United way.

“He has a good domestic and European record with a team [Ajax] with limited resources and is big on youth development. Hopefully he can at least improve the current situation and performance.”

Nathan Jackson, a supporter from east Belfast added: “I’m very happy about the appointment, but I feel sorry for him walking into that shambles.”

Ten Hag has garnered an impressive managerial reputation, particularly in the last four years as Ajax chief. He has led the Amsterdam side to two Eredivisie titles, two Dutch Cups and the Dutch Super Cup in 2019.