NI’s Manchester United fans left red-faced as Liverpool inflict huge defeat at Old Trafford

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Old Trafford. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Northern Ireland Manchester United fans were left red-faced on Sunday as Liverpool ran riot at Old Trafford - with their rival supporters making a tough afternoon even worse.

The Reds were 4-0 up at half-time with goals from Naby Keita, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah (two).

Egyptian winger Salah completed the 5-0 rout in the second half as he topped off a terrific performance with a hat-trick.

Thousands of Man Utd fans were seen walking out of the stadium before the final whistle after suffering their heaviest ever defeat at home to Liverpool.

It is believed to be the first time they have lost to-nil by over five goals at home since February 1955.

Commentating on Sky, former Man Utd defender Gary Neville said it was “as bad as it gets”.

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes was among Man Utd fans licking their wounds after the brutal 5-0 win.

He tweeted “please just make it end” and said he “felt like a bereavement counsellor during half time. Texts and phone calls with my United mates”.

Stand-up comedian Tim McGarry, best known as Da from Give My Head Peace, tweeted: “If this gets any worse for @ManUtd they’ll be writing country and western songs about it.”

He added that it was: “Not so much a football match, more of a punishment beating. #MUNLIV.”

Marshall Gillespie, a top football statistician, also tweeted claiming that “@ManUtd are woeful defensively. I'm just stunned”.

Liverpool fans, however, rejoiced at the unprecedented win.

MP for South Down Chris Hazzard tweeted an image of an exasperated Alex Ferguson with the caption “the view from the perch is pleasing”.

Former Radio 1 DJ and fellow Red fan Colin Murray tweeted: “Most of the post-match will be about Utd/Ole. Fair enough but Liverpool magnificent. Class from back to front and front to back. An absolute joy. #MUNLIV.”

Belfast man and former Liverpool and Northern Ireland player Ryan McLaughlin also took to Twitter to celebrate.

“Scholes did try to warn everyone on Wednesday. Mo Salah greatest player on the planet. what a team.”