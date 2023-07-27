Northern Ireland ace set to sign new deal with Liverpool

The right-back has impressed manager Jurgen Klopp during pre-season, following a successful loan stint with League One club Bolton Wanderers last term.

In recent friendlies, Bradley has played as an inverted full-back, supplementing Liverpool’s midfield while in possession. It’s role usually occupied by England international Trent Alexander-Arnold.

As Klopp expects Bradley to be a regular member of his first team squad this season, the Reds are keen to tie the Co Tyrone man down amid interest from several Premier League and Championship clubs.

Bradley will hope to push Alexander-Arnold for a place in Klopp’s starting line-up, but the Anfield star equally adept in the centre of midfield it’s possible both could feature in the same team.

The 20-year-old has played 13 times for the national team after making his Northern Ireland debut in 2021. Bradley joined Liverpool from Dungannon Swifts in 2019.

Earlier this summer, Bradley told the Belfast Telegrah: “I go back to Liverpool around the start of July. After the internationals, I’ll have two weeks at home hopefully and then I go back into pre-season.

“I have no idea what will happen. I’ll go in and do my best and work hard in pre-season and the rest will take care of itself.

“I’ll see the manager when I go back in pre-season and we’ll probably speak then. I’m looking forward to that.”