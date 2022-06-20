Northern Ireland defender Conor Bradley lined up by Bolton for loan move after Liverpool splash for Calvin Ramsay

Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley could be about to leave Liverpool in a loan move, with Bolton Wanderers a possible destination.

The 18-year-old has made eight appearances for his country but establishing himself in Jurgen Klopp’s first team is a very different challenge.

The right-back has played five times for Klopp’s side across the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup last season but now the Kop chief is considering allowing the defender to join the League One side on loan.

Bradley, who featured as a late substitute in a 2-1 win against AC Milan at the San Siro in the Champions League, is now on the wanted list of Wanderers boss Ian Evatt.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is first choice right-back at Anfield and Bradley’s hopes of game time on Merseyside have also been hit by the arrival of 18-year-old Scottish right-back Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen on a five-year deal for an initial £4.2m.

The deal for the Scotland Under-21 player also includes £2.5m of potential add-ons and a 17.5% sell-on clause and there are no plans to send Ramsay on loan.

Another Liverpool right-back, Neco Williams, will be allowed to go out on loan again, with Fulham, where he ended the season, and Nottingham Forest interested in recruiting him.

Bradley, from Aghyaran just outside Castlederg, has spent his entire professional career at Liverpool and is yet to experience first team football anywhere else, but it’s understood that the Lancashire club’s interest in the defender is nearing a ‘positive conclusion’.