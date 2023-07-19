Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans helps Manchester United to friendly victory

Jonny Evans played the full second half at Murrayfield

Keith Bailie

Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans helped Manchester United to a 1-0 victory over French side Lyon at Murrayfield on Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, United announced the 35-year-old’s shock return to Old Trafford, albeit on a short term deal that covers United’s pre-season fixtures. Evans has been without a club since his contract with Leicester City expired last month.

In Edinburgh, Evans – wearing the No.27 jersey – played the entire second half after replacing Argentine World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez at half-time. United won the friendly clash 1-0 thanks to a 50th minute strike from Donny van de Beek, with Evans producing a typically assured performance.

Whether or not Evans remains at Old Trafford after pre-season remains to be seen.

Before the game, manager Erik Ten Hag suggested it was a temporary arrangement.

“I know him for a long time, so I know his place was here, in Manchester.

“He came to train with us, to work on his fitness, and when I said: yeah, not all the players are in - internationals are out, still having their break, so I thought it was a good idea to help each other out. Jonny can work on his fitness and he can help us out.

“The level, we know he is a really experienced player but also a very good person, a big personality, and I think he has big authority as well. He will help the young players especially. It is a benefit for both sides."

The centre-back made 198 appearances for United during his first stint with the club. Evans would win three Premier League titles and a Champions League medal with the Red Devils before spending three years with West Bromwich Albion.