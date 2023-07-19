Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans helps Manchester United to friendly victory

On Tuesday, United announced the 35-year-old’s shock return to Old Trafford, albeit on a short term deal that covers United’s pre-season fixtures. Evans has been without a club since his contract with Leicester City expired last month.

In Edinburgh, Evans – wearing the No.27 jersey – played the entire second half after replacing Argentine World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez at half-time. United won the friendly clash 1-0 thanks to a 50th minute strike from Donny van de Beek, with Evans producing a typically assured performance.

Whether or not Evans remains at Old Trafford after pre-season remains to be seen.

Before the game, manager Erik Ten Hag suggested it was a temporary arrangement.

“I know him for a long time, so I know his place was here, in Manchester.

“He came to train with us, to work on his fitness, and when I said: yeah, not all the players are in - internationals are out, still having their break, so I thought it was a good idea to help each other out. Jonny can work on his fitness and he can help us out.

“The level, we know he is a really experienced player but also a very good person, a big personality, and I think he has big authority as well. He will help the young players especially. It is a benefit for both sides."

The centre-back made 198 appearances for United during his first stint with the club. Evans would win three Premier League titles and a Champions League medal with the Red Devils before spending three years with West Bromwich Albion.