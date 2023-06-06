Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans still in talks with relegated Leicester City over future

Northern Ireland star Jonny Evans is in talks with Leicester City about his future at the club following their relegation to the Championship.

In a statement last night the Foxes listed the names of seven players who will be leaving the club ‘upon the expiration of their respective contracts this June’ but defender Evans was not among them.

Referring to the 35-year-old in the announcement, Leicester said: “The club remains in discussions with captain Jonny Evans with regard to his future beyond the expiration of his current deal this month.”

On the day Leicester were relegated from the Premier League in May, Evans stated he would make a decision on his future after Northern Ireland’s Euro qualifiers against Denmark and Kazakhstan this month.

Speaking about going down to the second tier, the former Manchester United centre-back said: “As a club we haven’t been good enough. You have to earn the right. There’s so many good teams in this League. Everything has to go right for you. It’s a really competitive League. It’s tough. If you’re not on it, you get punished. It’s a great club. I have no doubt it’ll bounce back.”

Following an injury plagued season, Evans added that it had been a ‘difficult’ campaign and that he felt ‘a bit guilty’ at being on the sidelines so often.

As for the players leaving Leicester it was well known that midfielder Youri Tielemans was on his way while Caglar Soyuncu’s move to Atletico Madrid has also been in the public domain. The others heading out the exit door are Papy Mendy, Daniel Amartey, Tete, Ryan Bertrand, and Ayoze Perez.