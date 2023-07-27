Northern Ireland defender to remain with Manchester United until end of United States pre-season tour

Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans has committed to a short-term contract at Manchester United that marked his return to the club

Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans will link up with the Manchester United senior squad for the remainder of their United States tour, according to manager Erik ten Hag.

The 35-year-old signed a short-term contract with his former side earlier in the summer to cover their pre-season campaign as he works his way back to full fitness after a hamstring injury.

That deal was meant to cover an appearance in a friendly against Lyon in Edinburgh and would then see the centre-back travel with United’s Academy squad for their pre-season tour to the west coast of the USA.

However, he will now join up with the senior squad as they also head to the west coast for the remainder of their tour, which continues with a game against Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Evans, who has 102 caps for Northern Ireland, will also be joined by teenager Joe Hugill in staying on for the rest of the tour due to an injury to midfielder Fred and the impending departure of Anthony Elanga to Nottingham Forest.

"We need the numbers in the coming days in training," Ten Hag said.

"As you see, Fred is not here and also Elanga went back. We need the numbers for proper training to hit our targets and that's the reason they are here."

In his first spell at Old Trafford, Evans made 198 appearances for United’s first team having joined them as a 10-year-old in 1998, progressing through the Academy before becoming a regular under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The centre-back would win three Premier League titles and a Champions League medal with the Red Devils before being sold by Louis van Gaal, spending three years with West Bromwich Albion before joining Leicester.

The 102-times capped international would lead the Foxes to the 2021 FA Cup title, but an injury-ridden 2022/23 campaign saw him play just 13 games as the former Premier League champions were relegated to the Championship.

It is unclear whether the possibility of a long-term contract with United is on the table for Evans, however he has impressed Ten Hag since linking up with the team, enough to keep him in the mix during pre-season.