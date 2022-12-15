Northern Ireland full back Jamal Lewis set for Newcastle United exit after being deemed surplus to requirements by manager Eddie Howe

Premier League

Northern Ireland defender Jamal Lewis looks set to move in January after being deemed surplus to requirements at Newcastle United.

The full-back is heading for the exit door at St James’ Park as boss Eddie Howe looks to freshen up his squad.

Lewis has previously outlined his determination to stay at United and fight for his place, but the 24-year-old will now have to find a fresh challenge.

Newcastle will now listen to offers for the 28-times capped player.

The former Norwich City ace is set to depart the Magpies along with Jamaal Lascelles, Ryan Fraser and Matt Ritchie.

Lewis’ existing deal runs until 2025 but he has fallen down the pecking order, with the club now ready to part company with the £38,000-a-week man.

The Luton-born defender joined Newcastle in the summer of 2020 but has made just 34 appearances in all competitions within that time, including only six under Howe.

That comprises two features so far this term, with one of those outings coming against League Two outfit Tranmere Rovers in the Carabao Cup back in August having entered the fray as a second-half substitute.

He has now found himself firmly behind Matt Targett and Dan Burn in the pecking order.

Lewis’ progress was held back by injury woes, leading to his omission from Howe’s Premier League squad for the second half of last season, and although he battled his way back into first-team contention, his time at the club is coming to an end.

Another left-back, Croatian international Borna Sosa, is being linked with a move to United.

After a long period away from Northern Ireland duty, Lewis was given the nod from the start at left wing-back for the 2-1 home victory over Kosovo and a 3-1 loss in Greece.

Those appearances took him up to 28 caps having made his international debut in a friendly at Windsor Park against South Korea four years ago.