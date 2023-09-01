Northern Ireland hero Jonny Evans signs one-year Manchester United deal on deadline day

After weeks of speculation, Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans has finally put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Manchester United.

The 35-year-old earned a short-term summer deal after impressing United manager Erik ten Hag when training with them after leaving Leicester City in June.

He played a handful of pre-season friendlies for the Red Devils, where his performances were good enough to convince ten Hag that he deserved a permanent deal.

In his previous spell at the club – that ran from 2004 to 2015 - the defender won three Premier League titles, two League Cups and the Champions League during 198 first-team appearances.

He left the club for West Bromwich Albion before joining Leicester in 2018.

Evans said: “I am delighted to join Manchester United, a place which has always felt like home. This club and the fans have shaped me as a player and as a person since I was 15 years old, and I am delighted to be back where it all began as part of this talented squad.

“I’ve really enjoyed working under the manager and his coaching staff since the start of pre-season, and I’m looking forward to helping this group achieve success together at this fantastic football club.”

United’s director of football John Murtough added: “Jonny is a winner who has experienced everything in the game. These characteristics are invaluable to the culture that we’re building here.

“His attitude and work ethic are second to none, and Erik and the coaching staff know he’s someone they can rely on whenever needed this season. We all welcome Jonny back and hope he can add further achievements to the success he has already enjoyed with the club.”

Evans has been named in the Northern Ireland squad for this month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against Slovenia and Kazakhstan where he is expected to add to his tally of 102 international caps.