Northern Ireland midfielder sets lofty targets after swapping Manchester City for Championship

Northern Ireland midfielder Shea Charles says he’s determined to impress like some of his former Manchester City team-mates after swapping the treble winners for the Championship club.

The 19-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the Saints after moving to St Mary’s Stadium in a deal that could be worth up to £15million for City.

Charles was always likely to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer after being part of their Academy system since he was seven, making his Premier League debut as a substitute in the final game of last season against Brentford.

However, City have felt comfortable to let him leave on a permanent deal – although the transfer is believed to include a buy-back clause – to join Southampton.

Capable of playing centre-back as well as midfield, Charles was a mainstay in City’s Premier League 2 side and captained them to their third successive title last season, earning rave reviews.

And having seen the likes of Roméo Lavia, Samuel Edozie and Juan Larios impress for Southampton last season, the eight-times capped Northern Ireland star is hoping to do the same with the Saints this season.

“I feel like the way the manager’s going to play will really suit me, and obviously some of the players that I know (from City) have done very well here last season in the Premier League, so there’s no reason why I can’t come in and do similar things,” said Charles.

“(Manager Russell Martin) called me the other night, explaining that it will be good for me with the possession-based football that he looks to play, and I just can’t wait.

“I feel like the main thing is promotion for this club, because we belong in the Premier League. I can’t wait to start pre-season and get into the Championship games.”

Boss Martin commented: “Shea is a very talented, intelligent and mature young player with great potential to develop his game with us.

“He has been well schooled at Manchester City, coming through an elite Academy all the way to the first team. We’ve watched him closely and we’re confident he’s got the right attributes to help us in the way we’re going to play.”