Northern Ireland teen on verge of first professional contract at Liverpool after signing scholarship deal
Northern Ireland teen Kieran Morrison looks to be on the verge of signing his first professional contract at Liverpool after agreeing a scholarship deal for the upcoming season.
The 16-year-old, who recently made his debut for the club’s Under-21s side, has put pen to paper on what is essentially a bridge deal between a youth player and the senior side.
Scholarship deals are minimum one-year contracts that tend to precede a player being given a full-time place in the squad, although sometimes they are extended by a year.
However, what this means is that Morrison is well on his way to becoming a professional at Anfield, following in the footsteps of the likes of Conor Bradley, Caoimhin Kelleher and Trent Alexander-Arnold in signing a scholarship deal.
The teen midfielder is thought of incredibly highly at Liverpool, as seen by the fact he was promoted to their Under-21s squad for their Premier League International Cup clash against PSG in January.
Morrison played just under half-an-hour in the tie, which the Reds went on to win 4-2, which has only served to further enhance his reputation as an up-and-coming talent.
A Northern Ireland Under-16s and Under-17s international, Morrison has represented Liverpool at Under-18 level on multiple occasions, and could have a bright future ahead of him.
"It is great seeing him come on for Liverpool Under-21s, and it shows you how well the kid is doing," Gerard Lyttle, then manager of the Northern Ireland Under-17s and Under-19s, told Belfast Live at the time of Morrison’s promotion.
"He is an attacking player, out wide or off the central striker. He has loads of pace and a real livewire threat who has en eye for goal.
"Kieran has really kicked on and being promoted is another boost for him."