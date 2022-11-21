Northern Ireland Under-21s star Isaac Price remains humble despite Everton boss Frank Lampard piling praise on ‘best player’ after Celtic friendly

Northern Ireland Under-21s star Isaac Price has insisted there is still more to come from him after being praised as Everton’s “best player” in their friendly win over Celtic.

The 19-year-old put in a strong performance at Sydney’s Accor Stadium as he made his first start for the Premier League side and received the adulation of manager Frank Lampard for how he controlled the play in midfield.

Well thought of at the club, Price was forced deep throughout the game as Celtic did most of the pressing, but he looked composed and confident despite having limited time on the ball, and he would go on to score in a penalty shoot-out win after a 0-0 draw in the 90 minutes.

That earned him the praise from his manager, but when asked for his own thoughts on how he performed, Price himself remained modest by claiming he is only thinking about how to improve his own game.

"I thought I played okay but I still have more to come. I’ve more to work on, I want the ball more, but, yeah, happy with the way I played,” said the Northern Ireland midfielder.

"There’s a lot of things I need to improve on, like being tidier in possession. I thought I was pretty good but I could still get a lot fitter, get around the pitch more, and score a few goals.”

Price was given his Everton debut at the tail end of last season, coming on as a late substitute against Arsenal in the Premier League, but this was his first start in a blue jersey and he excelled.

It was something that didn’t shock manager Lampard, who claimed he would have started the teenager against Celtic anway, even if the club weren’t down to their final two central midfielders due to an injury crisis.

“I would’ve played Isaac, anyway, because he has trained really well in recent weeks and he is playing well,” hailed the former Chelsea midfielder.

"With Tom (Davies) out, that meant we had to go to a back three today as we didn’t have any other midfield players. Doucs (Abdoulaye Doucoure) got injured at half-time and then we were playing wingers in midfield. That is where we are at.

“Obviously we have players at the World Cup and Alex (Iwobi) is with his national team so we are okay once we get everybody back and fit, to a degree, but I suppose it gives an opportunity to Isaac Price who was the best player on the pitch.”

Price also impressed his team-mates with his composure and control on proceedings, with goalkeeper Asmir Begovic another to reserve some praise for the English-born midfielder.

“I thought Isaac was outstanding today but so were the other boys when they came on – they did a really good job and helped us get the win,” said the Bosnian stopper.

Price’s future is currently shrouded in some mystery due to the fact that his contract is up at the end of the season and he is yet to be involved in a Premier League squad this season, despite impressing for their Under-21s.

However, with the club currently struggling for available central midfielders, the 19-year-old could be in line for some senior game time following the World Cup in Qatar, and this latest impressive performance follows after a strong pre-season camp with the team, too.

But all Price is focusing on is getting better and learning off the likes of Lampard and Doucoure, which he claims is an “unbelievable” experience.

"The stature of the manager, the way he played when he was a player, he’s someone to learn off, someone to pick things up off every day,” added Price.

"Even the players that are in the first team, they’ve been around for years, and learning off them is unbelievable.”