Northern Ireland youth international Callum Marshall celebrates his 18th birthday by signing a professional contract with West Ham United

Premier League

The striker - who joined the Hammers from Linfield in January of this year on scholarship forms – marked his 18th birthday by putting pen to paper on the fresh deal.

The new contract is a reward for the teenager’s fantastic form with the London club’s youth teams.

He scored an incredible nine goals in four outings in the U18s as well as finding the net for the U21s.

Marshall said: “Signing my first professional deal with West Ham United feels really good. It’s something that I’ve been working towards my whole life.

“My 2022 has been very enjoyable and has also had its peaks and troughs. I’ve just been trying to replicate my form from the U18s into the U21s, and it’s been a hard step up. I’m on my way back from an injury too so, for me, it’s about getting as much game time as I can with the U18s in the coming weeks, and hopefully do well.

“Now it’s time for me to push on. I need to keep my foot on the gas and keep going forward. I’m so happy to sign my first professional deal and now I want to try and get back into the U21s team after the World Cup.”

Marshall penned his professional deal alongside West Ham’s interim Academy Manager Kenny Brown and club legend turned Sporting Director Mark Noble.

Brown said: “We are delighted to agree professional terms with Callum. Callum has been a consistent figure in our U18s and, more recently, our U21s since joining the Academy of Football in January and it has been a pleasure to see him improve each week.

“I know Callum’s efforts have caught the eyes of West Ham United fans in his short time with us already and everyone in the Academy is eager to see him continue to grow and develop throughout the rest of the 2022/23 season and beyond.”

Marshall made his Linfield debut in the Toals County Antrim Shield in October of last year, before scoring his first goal in an 11-0 Bet McLean League Cup win over PSNI the following month.