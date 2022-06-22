Northern Ireland's Conor Bradley tipped for big things after joining Bolton from Liverpool on season-long loan deal

Northern Ireland young gun Conor Bradley is keen to nail down a regular starting slot during his loan with Bolton

Northern Ireland teenage star Conor Bradley is intent on making his season-long loan from Liverpool to Bolton Wanderers a major success before returning to Anfield next year.

The Castlederg kid sees the switch to Bolton as the next stage of his development with the aim to become a regular for the League One outfit during the 2022-2023 campaign.

Having played five times for Jurgen Klopp’s side last season, 18-year-old Bradley is hoping to gain much more experience with Wanderers prior to going back to Liverpool to fight for his place in the first-team squad.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the No.1 right-back at Anfield and with Calvin Ramsay arriving from Aberdeen earlier this week, the Reds feel it is important for Bradley to play more senior football after shining at Under-23 level for the club.

Bradley, who turns 19 in July, is currently on a close-season break after being involved in Northern Ireland’s Nations League matches earlier this month, taking his tally of international caps to eight.

The Tyrone native, one of many young talents who came through the ranks at Dungannon, will link up with his new Bolton team-mates when they return from a pre-season training camp in Portugal next week.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt is excited by the prospect of working with Bradley, whose attacking prowess has been clear for all to see in his appearances for Liverpool and Northern Ireland.

Evatt revealed that he wanted to bring Bradley on loan to Bolton earlier this year.

He said: “Conor was a target for us in January. It wasn’t achievable then because Liverpool wanted him for their first team but they’ve trusted us to be the next phase of his development and, again, that’s a huge feather in our cap.

“He has made a superb start to his career for club and country and we are looking forward to working with him.

“He has the opportunity here to become a key member of the first team in a position we have been looking to strengthen.

“It’s an exciting acquisition which again shows the club is heading in the right direction and we really hope Conor has a successful and enjoyable time with us.

“I believe he’s going to be a top, top player, it’s great for us.”

Bradley will join fellow Northern Ireland player Dion Charles at the club. They combined to help Paddy McNair score against Cyprus at Windsor Park in the 2-2 Nations League draw earlier this month.

The move to Bolton continues an eventful period in the early part of Bradley’s career. Just over 12 months ago he made his international debut and has since established himself in the Northern Ireland squad.

For Liverpool he has played in three League Cup ties, one FA Cup match and relished a brief cameo in the Champions League against AC Milan.

When starting against Norwich last September in the Carabao Cup, he became the first player from Northern Ireland to represent the Reds in a competitive tie since Sammy Smyth in 1954 and entering the pitch in injury-time in the San Siro was the first Northern Ireland star to play for Liverpool in Europe.

Speaking exclusively about the Reds to the Belfast Telegraph when on international duty, Bradley declared: “It’s my dream club. I have supported Liverpool since I was young.”