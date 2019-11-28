Northern Ireland's Ethan Galbraith named on Manchester United bench for Europa League trip to Astana

Ethan Galbraith has broken into the Manchester United senior squad for the first time.

Northern Ireland international Ethan Galbraith is in line for a potential senior Manchester United debut after being named as a substitute for the side's Europa League clash in Astana (kick-off 3.50pm GMT).

The 18-year-old is involved in a senior matchday squad for the first time just over two years after joining the club.

He's part of a youthful line-up with Di'Shon Bernard, Ethan Laird and Dylan Levitt all handed their debuts from the start in a team captained by Jesse Lingard. Nine of the starting side are United Academy products, along with all seven substitutes.

Discounting 36-year-old debutant goalkeeper Lee Grant, the average age of the team is just 20.2.

It's reward for midfielder Galbraith's promising performances, not least the wonder goal he scored for the club's Under 21 side in an EFL Trophy victory over Doncaster Rovers in October.

That strike helped earn United a 2-1 comeback victory but is just part of what has been a landmark campaign so far for the former Linfield youth player.

His place on the bench in Kazakhstan is not the only senior recognition he has received, having been handed a Northern Ireland debut by Michael O'Neill in the 1-0 friendly win over Luxembourg in September.

Galbraith joined United in summer 2017 after being spotted playing for Linfield U16s by United scout Tony Coulter and earning himself a trial.

Manchester United team to face Astana: Grant; Laird, Bernard, Tuanzebe, Shaw; Garner, Levitt; Chong, Lingard (c), Gomes; Greenwood.

Substitutes: Kovar, Mengi, Taylor, Galbraith, Puigmal, Mellor, Ramazani.