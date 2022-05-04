Northern Irish Liverpool fans face soaring air travel costs during scramble for Paris Champions League final tickets

Liverpool players during their victory over Villarreal on Tuesday night

Liverpool fans heading from Northern Ireland to Paris for the Champions League final are facing soaring air fares.

Jurgen Klopp’s side booked their place in the May 28 showpiece after beating Villarreal 3-2 in Wednesday night’s semi-final second leg, completing a 5-2 aggregate win over the Spanish side.

They will play Manchester City or Real Madrid, who play their second leg on Wednesday night, at the Stade de France.

But already fans aiming to travel for the final are facing a scramble for tickets - and planes.

A flight from Belfast International to Charles de Gaulle airport on the day before the game, returning on Sunday May 29 via London Gatwick, was priced on Wednesday afternoon at £834.

A second option, leaving Belfast International on Friday and returning from Paris’s Orly Airport, via Edinburgh, was priced at £705.

The cheapest return flight on these dates was £430 - but involved stopovers at Amsterdam and Lyon on the 21-hour outbound leg and Instabul and Birmingham on the 26-hour return trip.

It isn’t just flights proving elusive - getting a ticket for the big game is going to be even more problematic.

The stadium capacity is 75,000 - with 52,000 tickets going to the two finalists’ fans and the general public - each finalist will receive 20,000 tickets.

The remaining tickets are for the local organising structure, UEFA and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters.