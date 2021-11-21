Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked by Manchester United as Kieran McKenna set to assist caretaker boss Michael Carrick

Manchester United have sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but Fermanagh man Kieran McKenna is set to stay on and assist caretaker boss Michael Carrick.

United, who made the decision in the wake of United's 4-1 defeat at Watford, announced on Sunday they have put Carrick in temporary charge while the club look to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.

It is understood that McKenna and Mike Phelan will both remain in place under Carrick, with Solskjaer the only member of the coaching staff to depart.

A statement said: "Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager.

"Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision."

When the news broke, former Real Madrid chief Zinedine Zidane was the odds on favourite to land the job although his odds soon began to drift.

Also among the frontrunners are Leicester City chief Brendan Rodgers, who had hit out at what he viewed as a “disrespectful” question about the job in his pre-match press conference ahead of his side’s loss at Manchester City.

“There are two things,” he said. “Firstly it is really disrespectful to ask the question when you have a manager in place, a good manager and a good man, who is working hard at the club.

“Secondly I can’t really comment on it, because it is not something that is real.”

Rodgers last month underlined that he is “very happy” at the Foxes but it remains to be seen whether a club of Manchester United’s stature could test that resolve.

The other contenders, according to the bookies, are Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, former RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick and ex PSG boss Laurent Blanc.

Caretaker boss Carrick’s first assignment after stepping up from his role as assistant manager is a vital Champions League clash away to Villarreal coming up on Tuesday.

The writing was on the wall for Solskjaer when Watford flew into a 2-0 lead through Josh King and Ismaila Sarr.

Substitute Donny van de Beek pulled one back but United’s under-fire captain Harry Maguire was sent off after 69 minutes and late goals from Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis piled on the misery.

Former United striker Solskjaer was appointed caretaker boss in December 2018 to replace Jose Mourinho.

The Norwegian became the first United manager to win his first six league games, beating a record held by Sir Matt Busby, and was handed the permanent role the following March.

United finished second behind Manchester City last season but currently lie seventh, six points off West Ham in fourth and 12 behind leaders Chelsea.

Solskjaer insisted he could still turn things around in the wake of another chastening afternoon at Vicarage Road, but it appears the club disagree.

United keeper David De Gea gave a damning verdict on United’s display at Watford, telling the BBC: “We don’t know what to do with the ball. We don’t know how to defend properly.

“It was embarrassing, the way we played. The first half was very poor – it’s not acceptable for this club and the level of players that we have.

“It’s another nightmare. There’s been some difficulties but I don’t really know what to say.”