Pep Guardiola believes it is ‘destiny’ for Vincent Kompany to manage Man City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has no doubt his job will one day belong to his former captain Vincent Kompany.

Kompany has made a huge impression in his first season as boss at Burnley, with his side currently 12 points clear at the top of the Sky Bet Championship.

He will get the chance to return to the Etihad Stadium later this month after the Clarets were paired with City in the draw for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Guardiola said: “He will be back sooner or later. I think his destiny to be the manager of Manchester City is already written in the stars. It’s going to happen, I don’t know when but it is going to happen.

“It is my feeling, maybe I am wrong, but he has the attributes – work ethic, knowledge of the game, well respected, experienced.

“Doing what he has done is so difficult and he is doing really well. He knows the club, the environment, the fans, what our people need. The destiny is there.”

Kompany, a formidable defender and inspirational leader, won four Premier League titles with City before moving into management in his homeland of Belgium with Anderlecht.

After two years in charge there, he took over at Turf Moor last summer and has sparked a turnaround that looks like ensuring the Lancashire club make an immediate return to the top flight.

Guardiola said: “I am impressed with the consistency. The Championship is so difficult with the number of games. The consistency has been unbelievable.

“They are close to being promoted to the Premier League next season and personally I am delighted with his success, what they are doing in Burnley. I think all of us, the fans, are happy he will be back.

“But it’s a quarter-final of the FA Cup, an incredible chance to again reach the semi-final at Wembley and we will try to compete against Vinny and his team.”

Guardiola, who was speaking at a press conference to preview Saturday’s Premier League game against Newcastle, was less willing to discuss some recent comments from Erling Haaland’s agent.

Erling Haaland has been linked with Real Madrid after comments made by his agent (Adam Davy/PA) — © Adam Davy

Rafaela Pimenta referred to Real Madrid as a “dream” destination for players this week, fuelling speculation linking City striker Haaland with the Spanish giants.

“I don’t answer to agents,” said Guardiola. “No comment.”

Guardiola is expecting a stern test from a Newcastle side that have enjoyed a strong season with a push for a Champions League place and a run to the Carabao Cup final.

“From what happened last season and this season, they are making a step forward,” said Guardiola, whose City side trail leaders Arsenal by five points in the title race. “It looks like they came to stay here.

“From what I have seen lately, they’re one of the toughest opponents we have until the end of season for the quality.

“They can do everything – the experience, the threats, the transitions, the set-pieces, the best in the league, many things. That’s why they have been there for a long time this season.”