Pictured: Hotel tight lipped as rumored Manchester United target Mauricio Pochettino spotted in Newry

Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham last month (Nick Potts/PA)

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager and rumored Manchester United target Mauricio Pochettino was spotted in Newry on Wednesday.

The Canal Court Hotel posted on its Facebook page on Thursday saying the ex-Argentina defender had spent the night at the hotel.

It is understood Pochettino was in Newry for a visit to STATSports, a leading provider of GPS player tracking and analysis equipment for a variety of sports.

"We were absolutely delighted to welcome footballing legend Mauricio Pochettino to the Canal Court Hotel & Spa and hope he enjoyed his stay with us," the hotel wrote.

When contacted by the Belfast Telegraph the hotel said they could not comment on their guest's stay.

People were quick to speculate on Pochettino's reason for being in Newry on the hotel's social media account.

Suggestions ranged from a covert meeting with United executive Ed Woodward to moves to Irish League clubs Newry City and Glenavon.

Pochettino has been tipped to take over at Old Trafford with current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær struggling badly.

The Red Devils suffered their latest ignominy in a 2-0 defeat at home to Burnley on Wednesday.

Bookies have installed Pochettino as the hot favourite to succeed Solskjaer, with some sources reporting he is already in talks with the Manchester club.

During his time at Spurs he led the club to last season's Champions League final where they came up short against six-time winners Liverpool.

He also led the London club to second place in the Premier League in 2016/17 and the League Cup final in 2015.