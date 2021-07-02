Player of the year Stuart Dallas signs new contract at Leeds

The deal keeps him at Elland Road until 2024.

Stuart Dallas has signed a new three-year deal with Leeds, the Premier League club have announced.

The Northern Ireland international, who secured a clean sweep at the club’s player of the year awards last season, is now under contract at Elland Road until 2024.

He started every game in Leeds’ return to the top flight last season, as the club finished in ninth position.

Dallas, 30, joined the Whites from Brentford in 2015.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

He has so far made 229 appearances for the Yorkshire club, as well as winning 56 caps for his country.

“This is home for me, I’ve always said it’s where I want to be,” Dallas said. “The fans took me in as one of their own and I felt that special connection with them.”

Leeds later announced Rafa Mujica has signed for Las Palmas for an undisclosed fee and Alfie McCalmont has joined newly-promoted Sky Bet League One side Morecambe on a season-long loan.

Forward Mujica, 22, a former Spain Under-19 international, arrived at Elland Road from Barcelona in July 2019, but failed to make a senior appearance for Leeds.

Northern Ireland international McCalmont, 21, who has made two first-team appearances for Leeds in the Carabao Cup, spent last season on loan at Oldham.