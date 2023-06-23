Premier League club hones in on Northern Ireland international Paddy McNair

Northern Ireland star Paddy McNair could be on the brink of a return to the Premier League.

The former Manchester United man is on the radar of newly-promoted Luton Town, with boss Rob Edwards a keen admirer of the versatile Middlesborough player.

The 28 year-old has played as both a defender and a midfielder throughout his career, and Edwards may see that versatility as an important asset for the Hatters’ first campaign in the top flight since the early 90s.

Boro are not understood to have received a concrete offer but are open to selling the Ballyclare native as he has just one year left on his contract.

He’s not the only Northern Ireland international on the move. Striker Will Grigg has left Milton Keynes and joined National League side Chesterfield.

In the Irish League, striker David McDaid is expected to leave Ballymena United for arch-rivals Coleraine. The Sky Blues have also transfer listed forward David Parkhouse.

Top flight new boys Loughgall have added Ballinamallard United winger Caolan McAleer to their squad, while Carrick Rangers have signed PSNI goalkeeper Ben McCauley to provide competition for Ross Glendinning.