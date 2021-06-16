Premier League full fixtures 2021-22: Your month-by-month guide to new season

Your guide to the 2021/22 Premier League season. All fixtures are subject to change in relation to the live television schedule.

AUGUST

Saturday 14th 

Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

Saturday 21st 

Arsenal v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Newcastle United

Brighton & Hove Albion v Watford

Crystal Palace v Brentford

Leeds United v Everton

Liverpool v Burnley

Manchester City v Norwich City

Southampton v Manchester United

West Ham United v Leicester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur

Saturday 28th 

Aston Villa v Brentford

Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton

Burnley v Leeds United

Liverpool v Chelsea

Manchester City v Arsenal

Newcastle United v Southampton

Norwich City v Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur v Watford

West Ham United v Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 11th 

Arsenal v Norwich City

Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

Everton v Burnley

Leeds United v Liverpool

Leicester City v Manchester City

Manchester United v Newcastle United

Southampton v West Ham United

Watford v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Saturday 18th 

Aston Villa v Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester City

Burnley v Arsenal

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Manchester City v Southampton

Newcastle United v Leeds United

Norwich City v Watford

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

West Ham United v Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford

Saturday 25th 

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Brentford v Liverpool

Chelsea v Manchester City

Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion

Everton v Norwich City

Leeds United v West Ham United

Leicester City v Burnley

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Watford v Newcastle United

OCTOBER

Saturday 2nd 

Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal

Burnley v Norwich City

Chelsea v Southampton

Crystal Palace v Leicester City

Leeds United v Watford

Liverpool v Manchester City

Manchester United v Everton

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

West Ham United v Brentford

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United

Saturday 16th 

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brentford v Chelsea

Everton v West Ham United

Leicester City v Manchester United

Manchester City v Burnley

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Southampton v Leeds United

Watford v Liverpool

Saturday 23rd 

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Brentford v Leicester City

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City

Chelsea v Norwich City

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

Everton v Watford

Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United v Liverpool

Southampton v Burnley

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

Saturday 30th 

Aston Villa v West Ham United

Burnley v Brentford

Leicester City v Arsenal

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Chelsea

Norwich City v Leeds United

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

Watford v Southampton

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton

NOVEMBER

Saturday 6th 

Arsenal v Watford

Brentford v Norwich City

Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United

Chelsea v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United v Leicester City

Manchester United v Manchester City

Southampton v Aston Villa

West Ham United v Liverpool

Saturday 20th 

Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Leicester City v Chelsea

Liverpool v Arsenal

Manchester City v Everton

Newcastle United v Brentford

Norwich City v Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United

Watford v Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United

Saturday 27th November

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Brentford v Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Leicester City v Watford

Liverpool v Southampton

Manchester City v West Ham United

Norwich City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tuesday 30th 

Aston Villa v Manchester City

Everton v Liverpool

Leeds United v Crystal Palace

Watford v Chelsea

West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley

Manchester United v Arsenal

DECEMBER

Wednesday 1st 

Newcastle United v Norwich City

Southampton v Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford

Saturday 4th 

Aston Villa v Leicester City

Everton v Arsenal

Leeds United v Brentford

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Burnley

Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion

Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Watford v Manchester City

West Ham United v Chelsea

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool

Saturday 11th 

Arsenal v Southampton

Brentford v Watford

Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley v West Ham United

Chelsea v Leeds United

Crystal Palace v Everton

Leicester City v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Norwich City v Ma nchester United

Tuesday 14th 

Arsenal v West Ham United

Brentford v Manchester United

Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Burnley v Watford

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Norwich City v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Wednesday 15th December

Chelsea v Everton

Liverpool v Newcastle United

Manchester City v Leeds United

Saturday 18th 

Aston Villa v Burnley

Everton v Leicester City

Leeds United v Arsenal

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Southampton v Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

Watford v Crystal Palace

West Ham United v Norwich City

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea

Sunday 26th 

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford

Burnley v Everton

Liverpool v Leeds United

Manchester City v Leicester City

Newcastle United v Manchester United

Norwich City v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

West Ham United v Southampton

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford

Tuesday 28th 

Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brentford v Manchester City

Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion

Crystal Palace v Norwich City

Everton v Newcastle United

Leeds United v Aston Villa

Leicester City v Liverpool

Manchester United v Burnley

Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur

Watford v West Ham United

JANUARY

Saturday 1st 

Arsenal v Manchester City

Brentford v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v West Ham United

Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion

Leeds United v Burnley

Leicester City v Norwich City

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Southampton v Newcastle United

Watford v Tottenham Hotspur

Saturday 15th 

Aston Villa v Manchester United

Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace

Burnley v Leicester City

Liverpool v Brentford

Manchester City v Chelsea

Newcastle United v Watford

Norwich City v Everton

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

West Ham United v Leeds United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton

Saturday 22nd 

Arsenal v Burnley

Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Aston Villa

Leeds United v Newcastle United

Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United v West Ham United

Southampton v Manchester City

Watford v Norwich City

FEBRUARY

Tuesday 8th 

Aston Villa 7.45pm Leeds United

Brighton & Hove Albion 7.45pm Chelsea

Burnley 7.45pm Manchester United

Norwich City 7.45pm Crystal Palace

West Ham United 7.45pm Watford

Wolverhampton Wanderers 7.45pm Arsenal

Wednesday 9th 

Newcastle United 7.45pm Everton

Tottenham Hotspur 7.45pm Southampton

Liverpool20:00Leicester City

Manchester City20:00Brentford

Saturday 12th February

Brentford v Crystal Palace

Burnley v Liverpool

Chelsea v Arsenal

Everton v Leeds United

Leicester City v West Ham United

Manchester United v Southampton

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Norwich City v Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Watford v Brighton & Hove Albion

Saturday 19th 

Arsenal v Brentford

Aston Villa v Watford

Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Leeds United v Manchester United

Liverpool v Norwich City

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Everton

West Ham United v Newcastle United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City

Saturday 26th 

Arsenal v Liverpool

Brentford v Newcastle United

Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Leicester City

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Everton v Manchester City

Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United v Watford

Southampton v Norwich Cit

West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

MARCH

Saturday 5th 

Aston Villa v Southampton

Burnley v Chelsea

Leicester City v Leeds United

Liverpool v West Ham United

Manchester City v Manchester United

Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Norwich City v Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

Watford v Arsenal

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace

Saturday 12th 

Arsenal v Leicester City

Brentford v Burnley

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool

Chelsea v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Leeds United v Norwich City

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Watford

West Ham United v Aston Villa

Saturday 19th 

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Burnley v Southampton

Leicester City v Brentford

Liverpool v Manchester United

Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Norwich City v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Watford v Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United

APRIL

Saturday 2nd 

Brighton & Hove Albion v Norwich City

Burnley v Manchester City

Chelsea v Brentford

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Leeds United v Southampton

Liverpool v Watford

Manchester United v Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

West Ham United v Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa

Saturday 9th 

Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

Brentford v West Ham United

Everton v Manchester United

Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Manchester City v Liverpool

Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Norwich City v Burnley

Southampton v Chelsea

Watford v Leeds United

Saturday 16th 

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Everton v Crystal Palace

Leeds United v Chelsea

Manchester United v Norwich City

Newcastle United v Leicester City

Southampton v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion

Watford v Brentford

West Ham United v Burnley

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City

Saturday 23rd 

Arsenal v Manchester United

Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton

Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea v West Ham United

Crystal Palace v Leeds United

Leicester City v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Everton

Manchester City v Watford

Norwich City v Newcastle United

Saturday 30th 

Aston Villa v Norwich City

Everton v Chelsea

Leeds United v Manchester City

Manchester United v Brentford

Newcastle United v Liverpool

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

Watford v Burnley

West Ham United v Arsenal

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion

MAY

Saturday 7th 

Arsenal v Leeds United

Brentford v Southampton

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United

Burnley v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Crystal Palace v Watford

Leicester City v Everton

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City v Newcastle United

Norwich City v West Ham United

Sunday 15th 

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Everton v Brentford

Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United v Chelsea

Newcastle United v Arsenal

Southampton v Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

Watford v Leicester City

West Ham United v Manchester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City

Sunday 22nd 

Arsenal v Everton

Brentford v Leeds United

Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United

Burnley v Newcastle United

Chelsea v Watford

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Leicester City v Southampton

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City v Aston Villa

Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur

