Premier League full fixtures 2021-22: Your month-by-month guide to new season
Your guide to the 2021/22 Premier League season. All fixtures are subject to change in relation to the live television schedule.
AUGUST
Saturday 14th
Brentford v Arsenal
Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Southampton
Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester United v Leeds United
Newcastle United v West Ham United
Norwich City v Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
Watford v Aston Villa
Read more
Saturday 21st
Arsenal v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Newcastle United
Brighton & Hove Albion v Watford
Crystal Palace v Brentford
Leeds United v Everton
Liverpool v Burnley
Manchester City v Norwich City
Southampton v Manchester United
West Ham United v Leicester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur
Saturday 28th
Aston Villa v Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton
Burnley v Leeds United
Liverpool v Chelsea
Manchester City v Arsenal
Newcastle United v Southampton
Norwich City v Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur v Watford
West Ham United v Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United
SEPTEMBER
Saturday 11th
Arsenal v Norwich City
Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
Everton v Burnley
Leeds United v Liverpool
Leicester City v Manchester City
Manchester United v Newcastle United
Southampton v West Ham United
Watford v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Saturday 18th
Aston Villa v Everton
Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester City
Burnley v Arsenal
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Manchester City v Southampton
Newcastle United v Leeds United
Norwich City v Watford
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
West Ham United v Manchester United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford
Saturday 25th
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
Brentford v Liverpool
Chelsea v Manchester City
Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion
Everton v Norwich City
Leeds United v West Ham United
Leicester City v Burnley
Manchester United v Aston Villa
Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Watford v Newcastle United
OCTOBER
Saturday 2nd
Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal
Burnley v Norwich City
Chelsea v Southampton
Crystal Palace v Leicester City
Leeds United v Watford
Liverpool v Manchester City
Manchester United v Everton
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
West Ham United v Brentford
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United
Saturday 16th
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford v Chelsea
Everton v West Ham United
Leicester City v Manchester United
Manchester City v Burnley
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Southampton v Leeds United
Watford v Liverpool
Saturday 23rd
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Brentford v Leicester City
Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City
Chelsea v Norwich City
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
Everton v Watford
Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester United v Liverpool
Southampton v Burnley
West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
Saturday 30th
Aston Villa v West Ham United
Burnley v Brentford
Leicester City v Arsenal
Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Chelsea
Norwich City v Leeds United
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
Watford v Southampton
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton
NOVEMBER
Saturday 6th
Arsenal v Watford
Brentford v Norwich City
Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
Leeds United v Leicester City
Manchester United v Manchester City
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham United v Liverpool
Saturday 20th
Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Leicester City v Chelsea
Liverpool v Arsenal
Manchester City v Everton
Newcastle United v Brentford
Norwich City v Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United
Watford v Manchester United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United
Saturday 27th November
Arsenal v Newcastle United
Brentford v Everton
Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United
Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea v Manchester United
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Leicester City v Watford
Liverpool v Southampton
Manchester City v West Ham United
Norwich City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tuesday 30th
Aston Villa v Manchester City
Everton v Liverpool
Leeds United v Crystal Palace
Watford v Chelsea
West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley
Manchester United v Arsenal
DECEMBER
Wednesday 1st
Newcastle United v Norwich City
Southampton v Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
Saturday 4th
Aston Villa v Leicester City
Everton v Arsenal
Leeds United v Brentford
Manchester United v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Burnley
Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion
Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City
Watford v Manchester City
West Ham United v Chelsea
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool
Saturday 11th
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Watford
Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur
Burnley v West Ham United
Chelsea v Leeds United
Crystal Palace v Everton
Leicester City v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Norwich City v Ma nchester United
Tuesday 14th
Arsenal v West Ham United
Brentford v Manchester United
Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Burnley v Watford
Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Norwich City v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Wednesday 15th December
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Newcastle United
Manchester City v Leeds United
Saturday 18th
Aston Villa v Burnley
Everton v Leicester City
Leeds United v Arsenal
Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle United v Manchester City
Southampton v Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
Watford v Crystal Palace
West Ham United v Norwich City
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea
Sunday 26th
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford
Burnley v Everton
Liverpool v Leeds United
Manchester City v Leicester City
Newcastle United v Manchester United
Norwich City v Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
West Ham United v Southampton
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford
Tuesday 28th
Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford v Manchester City
Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion
Crystal Palace v Norwich City
Everton v Newcastle United
Leeds United v Aston Villa
Leicester City v Liverpool
Manchester United v Burnley
Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur
Watford v West Ham United
JANUARY
Saturday 1st
Arsenal v Manchester City
Brentford v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v West Ham United
Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion
Leeds United v Burnley
Leicester City v Norwich City
Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Southampton v Newcastle United
Watford v Tottenham Hotspur
Saturday 15th
Aston Villa v Manchester United
Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace
Burnley v Leicester City
Liverpool v Brentford
Manchester City v Chelsea
Newcastle United v Watford
Norwich City v Everton
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
West Ham United v Leeds United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton
Saturday 22nd
Arsenal v Burnley
Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Aston Villa
Leeds United v Newcastle United
Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester United v West Ham United
Southampton v Manchester City
Watford v Norwich City
FEBRUARY
Tuesday 8th
Aston Villa 7.45pm Leeds United
Brighton & Hove Albion 7.45pm Chelsea
Burnley 7.45pm Manchester United
Norwich City 7.45pm Crystal Palace
West Ham United 7.45pm Watford
Wolverhampton Wanderers 7.45pm Arsenal
Wednesday 9th
Newcastle United 7.45pm Everton
Tottenham Hotspur 7.45pm Southampton
Liverpool20:00Leicester City
Manchester City20:00Brentford
Saturday 12th February
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Arsenal
Everton v Leeds United
Leicester City v West Ham United
Manchester United v Southampton
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Norwich City v Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Watford v Brighton & Hove Albion
Saturday 19th
Arsenal v Brentford
Aston Villa v Watford
Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Leeds United v Manchester United
Liverpool v Norwich City
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton v Everton
West Ham United v Newcastle United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City
Saturday 26th
Arsenal v Liverpool
Brentford v Newcastle United
Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Manchester City
Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United v Watford
Southampton v Norwich Cit
West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
MARCH
Saturday 5th
Aston Villa v Southampton
Burnley v Chelsea
Leicester City v Leeds United
Liverpool v West Ham United
Manchester City v Manchester United
Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Norwich City v Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
Watford v Arsenal
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace
Saturday 12th
Arsenal v Leicester City
Brentford v Burnley
Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool
Chelsea v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Manchester City
Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Leeds United v Norwich City
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton v Watford
West Ham United v Aston Villa
Saturday 19th
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Burnley v Southampton
Leicester City v Brentford
Liverpool v Manchester United
Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
Norwich City v Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
Watford v Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United
APRIL
Saturday 2nd
Brighton & Hove Albion v Norwich City
Burnley v Manchester City
Chelsea v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Leeds United v Southampton
Liverpool v Watford
Manchester United v Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
West Ham United v Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa
Saturday 9th
Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion
Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
Brentford v West Ham United
Everton v Manchester United
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Manchester City v Liverpool
Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Norwich City v Burnley
Southampton v Chelsea
Watford v Leeds United
Saturday 16th
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds United v Chelsea
Manchester United v Norwich City
Newcastle United v Leicester City
Southampton v Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion
Watford v Brentford
West Ham United v Burnley
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City
Saturday 23rd
Arsenal v Manchester United
Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton
Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Chelsea v West Ham United
Crystal Palace v Leeds United
Leicester City v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Everton
Manchester City v Watford
Norwich City v Newcastle United
Saturday 30th
Aston Villa v Norwich City
Everton v Chelsea
Leeds United v Manchester City
Manchester United v Brentford
Newcastle United v Liverpool
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
Watford v Burnley
West Ham United v Arsenal
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion
MAY
Saturday 7th
Arsenal v Leeds United
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United
Burnley v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace v Watford
Leicester City v Everton
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City v Newcastle United
Norwich City v West Ham United
Sunday 15th
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brentford
Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester United v Chelsea
Newcastle United v Arsenal
Southampton v Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
Watford v Leicester City
West Ham United v Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City
Sunday 22nd
Arsenal v Everton
Brentford v Leeds United
Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United
Burnley v Newcastle United
Chelsea v Watford
Crystal Palace v Manchester United
Leicester City v Southampton
Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City v Aston Villa
Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur