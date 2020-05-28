Premier League set to return on June 17 with Manchester City and Arsenal first up

Man City and Arsenal will get the Premier League back under way

The Premier League will return on Wednesday June 17 after all 20 clubs have agreed to come back that week, following Thursday's video conference.

The first game of the resumption is set to feature Manchester City vs Arsenal, while Aston Villa will face Sheffield United.

While the official date proposed and agreed upon is Saturday June 20, the competition has to complete those two games in hand first, and it is also possible that another fixture – Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United – will be played on Friday June 19.

After the first week, however, it is through that Friday evenings will be kept free for the EFL.

A full fixture list would then be played on the weekend of June 19-21 with all games to be played behind closed-doors.

The Premier League was suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic but teams returned to small group training last week.

On Wednesday clubs agreed to move to Phase Two of the comeback with players working in larger groups and closer to each other.

The next step would be full contact training and preparation for the return to action.

Liverpool, searching for their first league title in 30 years, lead the standings by 25 points.