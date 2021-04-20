Prospect of breakaway plan angers NI fans of both Liverpool and Man United

The secretary of the biggest Manchester United Supporters Club in Northern Ireland says the members of his Carryduff branch are unhappy about the prospect of a European Super League.

Lifelong fan and author of numerous books about his beloved Red Devils John White insists emotions are running high amongst supporters and there is great uncertainty for followers of the clubs involved.

Read more Irish FA President David Martin set to be a key figure in European Super League crisis after FIFA vice-presidency election

United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Spurs are the six English teams to have signed up for the breakaway European Super League (ESL) alongside Spanish outfits Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid plus Italians AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus.

There has been fierce criticism of the plan to stage the annual ESL competition with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin calling it a "spit in the face of football lovers".

Carryduff Supporters club branch secretary White, whose new book is called Manchester United: The Making of a Football Dynasty 1878-2021 Volume 1, said: "There has been a lot of debate about the European Super League on our Facebook page and the supporters are not happy. Some feel it is disgusting behaviour from the clubs and others have suggested that players shouldn't play in this new league.

"Our members are against it and are quite vociferous about it."

He added: "The big question for all fans is what happens next. Manchester United are now inviting season tickets renewals but we don't know what competitions we would be buying season tickets for because UEFA are threatening to not allow the teams involved to play in domestic competitions."

Liverpool season ticket holder Wayne Ewart, from Portadown, said: "I've tried to look at all sides of this but effectively it comes down to money and club owners wanting an even bigger piece of the pie. It's like sticking two fingers up to football fans and saying 'we don't care what you think'. Liverpool should not be part of this.

"This used to be a game to love. Now it's all about cash."