Qatari banker joins Ratcliffe in hunt to buy United

Premier League

A WEALTHY Qatari banker has joined the race to buy Manchester United after being confirmed as the second official bidder ahead of last night’s soft deadline of 10pm.

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, who is chairman of Qatari bank QIB, joins INEOS founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe in seeking to acquire the club from the Glazer family.

Like Ratcliffe, Al Thani claims to be a boyhood United fan, and has indicated his bid would leave the club debt-free, in contrast to the Glazer family’s controversial leveraged buy-out.

A statement read: “Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani today confirmed his submission of a bid for 100 per cent of Manchester United Football Club. The bid plans to return the club to its former glories both on and off the pitch, and - above all - will seek to place the fans at the heart of Manchester United Football Club once more.

“The bid will be completely debt-free... which will look to invest in the football teams, the training centre, the stadium and wider infrastructure, the fan experience and the communities the club supports.”