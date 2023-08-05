Rasmus Hojlund joins Manchester United on five-year deal for reported £72million

Manchester United have completed the signing of striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta on a five-year deal for a reported £72million.

The 20-year-old, who has scored 27 goals in 87 club appearances and netted six times in six appearances for Denmark, has an option for a further year which would take his Old Trafford stay to 2029.

He becomes the third first-team signing of the close-season, following the arrivals of Mason Mount from Chelsea and goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter, and was introduced to United supporters on the pitch at Old Trafford ahead of Saturday’s friendly against Lens.

Hojlund, who leaves Atalanta after a single season since joining from Sturm Graz, told United’s website: “It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy, and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player.

“I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality, and I am determined to repay the faith that the club has shown in me.

“It is still early in my career, but I know that I am ready to make this step up and play with this group of world-class players.

“Once I had spoken to the manager, I knew that this environment would be perfect for my development; I am relishing the opportunity to work with one of the best coaches in the world.

“Under his guidance and support I know that I am capable of achieving great things together with my new team-mates at this special club.”

He began last season as a substitute for the side from Bergamo but later established himself in the team as a replacement for the injured Colombian striker Duvan Zapata.

He scored four goals in four games in January to cement a burgeoning reputation in Serie A, as the team went on to finish fifth and qualify for the Europa League.

United manager Erik ten Hag has been vocal about his team’s need for a striker this summer, particularly since the club pulled out of the race to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham.

After Lens the team travel to Dublin to play Athletic Bilbao in their final pre-season outing before opening their Premier League campaign at home to Wolves a week on Monday.

Director of football John Murtough said: “Rasmus is a truly exceptional talent. He possesses technical and physical attributes which rank him amongst the best players in the world for his age group.

“Working under Erik ten Hag and his coaches will provide Rasmus with the perfect development platform.”