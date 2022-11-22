‘Ronaldo betrayed fans’... Northern Ireland’s top United supporter hits out as star exits club

It’s sad player has eroded his legacy, says John White after bombshell TV interview sparked storm

John White with some of his Man United memorabilia

The founder of the world’s second biggest Manchester United supporters’ club has accused Cristiano Ronaldo of “disrespecting” fans.

John White from Carryduff MUSC said it’s no surprise one of the world’s greatest players left the Premier League club with immediate effect on Tuesday.

“His position was untenable after what he said in the Piers Morgan interview and he had already lost the love of a lot of fans,” he said.

“He tarnished his reputation by doing that and the club should have sent the removal van to his house afterwards.”

It comes amid reports that the unpopular Glazer family, which owns Manchester United, is exploring financial options that could include an outright sale of the club after 17 years of ownership.

It’s understood the family is preparing to formally announce its intention to examine potential sources of outside investment that could include a full-blown auction.

Investment bankers, the report said, are being instructed to advise on the process, which is likely to include a full or partial sale, or strategic partnership with third parties.

Rumours had been circulating that United’s lawyers were looking at ways to bring Ronaldo’s time at the club to an end in the wake of the interview which aired on TalkTV last week.

Cristiano Ronaldo (PA)

In it he claimed he had “no respect” for boss Erik ten Hag and alleged two senior figures at Old Trafford treated him with suspicion when he told them his daughter Bella was sick with bronchitis within months of her twin brother dying.

The bombshell interview led many to speculate that Ronaldo’s departure was inevitable — and they didn’t have to wait long to be vindicated.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future,” a MUFC spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

The Portugal captain said the announcement followed conversations with club bosses and insisted “we have mutually agreed” to end the contract early. “I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change,” he said.

“However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.

“I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”

Superfan John, who stressed he was speaking for himself and not on behalf of the 1,100 members of the Carryduff group, referred to the star’s early exit after failing to come off the bench in October.

Ronaldo was widely criticised by fans for dramatically storming down the tunnel early “like a petulant child” in a game against Spurs.

“To say he wasn’t treated with respect — what about the respect he showed to young fans in the tunnel at Old Trafford when they beat Tottenham 2-0?

“If George Best got on like that, if he had done that to me when I was a boy, I wouldn’t be a Man United fan.”

John, who isn’t a bit interested where Ronaldo goes next, said it is sad that he has “eroded his own legacy”.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a Manchester United legend,” he added.

“I want to thank him for everything he has done for us especially in the 07/08 season – we were kings of England and of Europe.

“But it seems he just didn’t know how to realise his time was up.

“Ronaldo was earning over £500k a week and he talks about disrespect — God Almighty!

“He said he felt betrayed, but I think he betrayed us as Man United fans.”

John, who says he would have made Ronaldo see out his contract playing in the reserves team, believes the timing of the row is “unfair” on Ronaldo’s national teammates.

“That’s all they are going to be asked about now at the World Cup which detracts from what they are there to achieve,” he said.

“If this is how superstars behave, then I don’t think we need any more of them.

“It’s sad, because if Ronaldo had have done this differently his name would have been forever chanted at Old Trafford just like Eric Cantona.”