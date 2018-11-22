Sadio Mane has agreed terms on a new deal at Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sadio Mane agrees new deal with Liverpool

Sadio Mane has agreed terms on a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the Premier League club have announced.

Press Association Sport understands the deal runs until 2023.

Mane joined Liverpool from Southampton in the summer of 2016 on a five-year contract and has gone on to score 40 goals in 89 appearances for the Reds.

The 26-year-old Senegal forward told liverpoolfc.com: “I am very happy, very happy to extend my time at Liverpool.

“It is a great day for me and now I am looking forward to everything – to helping the team, to helping the club achieve our dreams and, especially, to win trophies.

“I’ve always said, when I knew I had a chance to come here I didn’t have to think twice. The right club in the right moment and with the right coach as well. I came here and was very happy.

“For me, I have made the best decision in my career.”

Mane netted 20 times for Liverpool last season, with 10 of the goals coming in the Champions League, including one in the final as Jurgen Klopp’s men were beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid.

He has scored seven times so far this term.

Klopp said: “This is a big boost for everyone and another demonstration of how the players we have at this club are committed, not just to our present but our future also.

“I can’t think of a single club anywhere in Europe that wouldn’t want a player like Sadio available to them, so the fact he wants to remain with us says something about where we are currently.

“He is a such an important member of our team and squad. He radiates joy and I think this is reflected in his performances and impact on the pitch.

“The only criticism I could ever have of Sadio is that maybe at times he is the only one not to see just how good he is – but as an attacking player he is the complete package.

“He made a big impact when he first arrived, but if anything he’s got better and better each season. His trajectory has only been upwards in terms of his level and his contribution.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp (centre) has said of Mane (right): “As an attacking player he is the complete package” (Martin Rickett/PA).

“I know his teammates will be as delighted as we are and also the supporters.

“Maybe the other thing which is lost on some who don’t know Sadio is just how ambitious and hungry he is to achieve things and be successful. He is more driven than I think many will be aware of.

“He wants to do it with us and by committing the best years of his career to LFC I know we have someone who will give their absolute everything… as a manager you can ask for no more.”