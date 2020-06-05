Saudi takeover bid of Newcastle United should be doomed to failure but will Premier League agree?

In normal circumstances anyone wishing to join a club of 20 who was found to be stealing from the other 19 would be told in no uncertain terms where to go.

But a £300m takeover of a major Premier League team is no ordinary occurrence, especially when it involves Saudi Arabia which wields enormous power due to its very deep pockets.

You have to feel for the Newcastle fans who are desperate for the deal to go through so they can see the back of Mike Ashley after 13 stagnant years during which their team has been relegated twice.

Hardly a day goes by when the prospect of another star summer signing isn’t dangled before their eyes.

They wait expectantly for the announcement and the parading of a Gareth Bale or a Mauricio Pochettino in front of the St James’ Park faithful that they feel will surely follow.

‘What’s the hold-up?’ they ask on fan forums, two months on.

The answer is a ‘fit and proper person’ test that any prospective buyer of a Premier League team has to pass – and which last week was made suddenly much harder for the Saudis.

It emerged that the World Trade Organisation (WTO) is to rule that Riyadh was behind a pirate satellite TV and streaming service, called beoutQ, which has been robbing, amongst others, the Premier League of millions for years.

The Saudi authorities deny it but after a two-year investigation the WTO will this month accuse the desert kingdom of breaching international law.

This obviously has ramifications when 80 per cent of Newcastle United stands to be bought by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. The clue is in the title – it’s headed up by the country’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

You would have thought that with both the Premier League and the FA up in arms over piracy, the Saudi bid would be a lost cause but who knows what’s going on behind the scenes.

The first part of the Premier League’s ‘owners and directors’ test stipulates that it fails if a crime has been committed abroad that would also constitute an offence in the UK.

Under UK Law, Saudi Arabia would be guilty of a crime here under the Copyright, Design and Patent Act 1998 Act when dishonesty is involved, as it is when you are stealing rightsholders broadcasts and re-transmitting them as your own.

What’s more, to encourage or assist in a criminal offence is also punishable under the Serious Crime Act 2007. You could also throw in dishonest conspiracy.

So that’s the first part of the test failed with flying colours, if you like.

The second part covers any false, misleading or inaccurate information that may have been submitted to the Premier League.

Over the past three years the Premier League, FIFA, UEFA, La Liga, and many others have repeatedly tried to shut down the piracy operation after it emerged it was being broadcast on the Riyadh-based Arabsat satellite channel, in which the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the majority shareholder.

The denials came thick and fast not only from Arabsat itself, but also the Saudi Ministry of Media and royal court adviser, Saud Al-Qahtani. It even caused a Twitter spat between the sports minister and the head of UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin.

For over a year the Saudis tried to claim the rogue broadcasts had nothing to do with them, and were instead coming from Cuba and Columbia prompting the rulers of those countries to issue denials.

Well, the WTO has just put paid to that in a 130-page investigation that will reportedly say the Saudi government is behind beoutQ.

Nine times the heads of soccer’s leading governing bodies around the world tried to take legal action in Saudi Arabia to get pirate station shut down, and nine times the law firms they hired would not take on the work - or rather would not take on the state.

Assuming that this protracted obfuscation, shifting of blame and legal obstruction means the second part of the test also fails, then Premier League chief executive Richard Masters need only satisfy himself that the body seeking to buy Newcastle United is an arm of the Saudi state.

Not only is MBS the Chairman of the Public Investment Fund but he has also populated the board with his cronies, most importantly Yasir Al-Rumayyan, described as one of the ruler’s ‘closest aides’ and the would-be next Chairman of NUFC.

Another PIF Director, Dr Majid Al-Qasabi, was identified by the British government last year as the go-to man when it tried unsuccessfully to have beoutQ shut down.

In July 2019 the then Secretary of State for International Trade, Liam Fox, said he was taking the illegal beoutQ operation ‘very seriously’ and had written to ‘Dr Majed al-Qasabi, the Minister for Commerce’.

Only last Friday it emerged that the Football Association had fired off a letter to a Saudi sports channel over its pirating of FA Cup matches from Alan Shearer’s Newcastle heyday, copying in Dr al-Qasabi as the man who should be sorting this sort of thing out.

You would have thought that with both the Premier League and the FA up in arms over piracy, the Saudi bid would be a lost cause. These are difficult times financially due to Covid-19 and the Premier League has described the piracy as a ‘significant risk’ to its revenue.

But who knows what’s going on behind the scenes following the British government’s decision not to get involved with a decision involving an important trading partner.

Saudi Arabia’s poor human rights may still play a part as shown by the Premier League telling murdered Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancé that her complaint is 'being fully considered’, but that doesn’t necessarily mean her pleas will win the day.

Clearly, if this was an attempt to take over Real Madrid or Barcelona it wouldn’t stand a chance on piracy grounds.

The president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, has urged the Premier League to consider the damage which the Saudi government has done to the sport.

‘European football rights – including Newcastle rights – have been stolen systematically by beoutQ for three years, ‘ he said. ‘Now the Saudis want a seat at the top table – forgetting the damage they have done through beoutQ. If football leagues and clubs do not protect their intellectual property, they have nothing. La Liga couldn’t be clearer about this – stealing the football broadcast is stealing football’.

We’ll have to wait for the Newcastle decision to find out if the Premier League feels the same way.

Anthony Harwood is a former foreign editor of the Daily Mail