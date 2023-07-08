Southampton’s deal to sign Manchester City star could equal Northern Irish transfer record

Versatile Charles will move to south coast for huge fee as champs insist on buy-back clause

Teenager Shea Charles will become one of Northern Ireland’s most expensive ever players when he completes his move to Southampton for a fee that will reach £15million with add-ons.

The midfielder will arrive at St Mary’s from Manchester City in a £10.5million deal but the extras will push the amount to £15million, equivalent to what Newcastle paid for Jamal Lewis in 2020.

Left-back Lewis was linked with Liverpool before swapping Norwich City for the Magpies, but his record of being the most valuable Northern Ireland player is now being challenged by rising star Charles.

As part of the deal, City retain a sell-on and buy-back clause, as well as matching bid rights.

The Northern Ireland international has eight caps since debuting in June 2022, and he could be a natural replacement for Romeo Lavia, who is attracting interest from top Premier League sides.

He earned praise from Pep Guardiola for his displays last term, where he was included in the matchday squad on three occasions, culminating in his senior bow at Brentford on May 28.

Jason Wilcox officially joined Southampton from City on July 1 as their Director of Football and is overseeing their recruitment process.

The 19-year-old, who led City’s Under-21 side to a third successive Premier League 2 title, will complete his medical at Southampton this weekend.

City still rate the English-born playmaker highly but do not see a place for him in their system at present.