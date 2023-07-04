Spurs in talks to sign Wolfsburg centre-back Micky van de Ven

Tottenham have entered talks with Wolfsburg over the signing of centre-back Micky van de Ven.

Spurs are in the market for new central defenders and Netherlands Under-21 international Van de Ven has been high on their list of potential targets.

Talks have now started between Tottenham and Wolfsburg over a deal that could eventually be worth in the region of £30million but no agreement is currently in place, the PA news agency understands.

New Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is looking for reinforcements (Adam Davy/PA)

Despite being without a director of football, chief scout Leonardo Gabbanini and chairman Daniel Levy have taken a lead role on transfers, which has seen Spurs be extremely active since Ange Postecoglou was appointed on June 6.

Dejan Kulusevski’s loan was made into a permanent deal while moves for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison have been completed.

Attacker Manor Solomon is set to be Tottenham’s fourth addition of the summer with the ex-Fulham loanee undergoing a medical ahead of a free transfer, having exercised his right to cancel his terms with Shakhtar Donetsk, as per FIFA rules, due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

If a deal can be agreed with Wolfsburg, Van de Ven would become the club’s fifth signing of the Postecoglou era.

James Maddison (right) has joined Tottenham’s ranks this summer (Nick Potts/PA)

The 22-year-old started his career with Volendam in his homeland before he moved to Wolfsburg two summers ago.

An encouraging 2022-23 season, where Van de Ven featured 36 times for the Bundesliga club, brought him to the attention of several teams across Europe.

Last month, the Dutch defender told De Telegraaf: “I have always dreamed of the Premier League because the biggest clubs play there and I also see that competition as the best in the world.”

Spurs still hold an interest in Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba and Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, who only has one year left to run on his deal.