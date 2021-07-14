Strong character Bukayo Saka will bounce back after racist abuse – Mikel Arteta

Saka, 19, was targeted on social media after missing his penalty in the shootout at Wembley against Italy.

Mikel Arteta (left) said Bukayo Saka has received lots of ‘love and support’ (Richard Heathcote/Mike Egerton/PA)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes Bukayo Saka will quickly bounce back from the racist abuse he received after England’s Euro 2020 final defeat.

Saka, 19, was targeted on social media after missing his penalty in the shootout at Wembley against Italy, while Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho also received abusive messages.

Arteta told Sky Sports he had personally spoken to Saka after England’s Wembley heartbreak, saying: “Yes, I have. We all have, I think, spoken to him, sent messages.

Saka is consoled by England team-mate Phil Foden soon after his penalty miss at Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)

“He will be fine. He is such a strong character.

“He has received a lot of love and support from world football, not only with Arsenal but the national team and all the English fans because he doesn’t deserve anything like he has been through.”

The racist abuse received by England’s players has been met with widespread condemnation.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with social media companies at Downing Street on Tuesday in a bid to improve how to erase the problem.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Arteta, whose Arsenal side lost 2-1 to Hibernian in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday, added: “Hopefully we can use this now to make a strong statement and we have to stop racial abuse on social media and people using social media to hide and put people in really bad places.

“Hopefully the laws will become stronger.

“I think we are all going to try and make a strong case out of that and hopefully, it can have a big impact because I think it is the moment to put that right.”